Who is Edoardo Macelli Mozzi? Princess Beatrice's fiancé and millionaire entrepreneur

26 September 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 26 September 2019, 11:50

The multi-millionare just proposed to Princess Beatrice
The multi-millionare just proposed to Princess Beatrice. Picture: PA

The pair just announced their engagement, but what do we know about the royal's new fiancé?

Princess Beatrice has just announced hers and her new fiancé, Edoardo Macelli Mozzi's engagement, with sister Princess Eugenie posting a picture on her Instagram of the happy couple.

But what do we know about the royal-to-be, Edoardo and how did the couple meet? We have all the information you need.

Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Who is Edoardo Macelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice's fiance?

Edoardo is a successful Italian multi-millionaire who runs his own businesses and has a very well-connected family.

His step-father is the late Christopher Shale, who was close friends with former Prime Minister David Cameron and also Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Edoardo's Instagram page describes him as a "property developer, prime buying agent and designer.

The royal-toe is the CEO of a company called BANDA, which is a property development company and he also founded the charity Cricket Build Shope.

According to Private Air magazine, Edoardo's business turns "one-time nightclubs" into "ultra-luxury dwellings". Sounds fun.

His nickname is Edo and it's what all of his friends and Beatrice and Eugenie call him.

He proposed to Beatrice, 31, earlier this year in his home country of Italy.

What have the couple said about the engagement?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have released a statement through the Royal Family saying: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

The couple have only been official for a few months
The couple have only been official for a few months. Picture: PA
Princess Eugenie posted a series of pictures on her Instagram
Princess Eugenie posted a series of pictures on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Edo and was he previously married?

Edoardo is 34 years old, making him three years older than Princess Beatrice who is 31.

The Italian businessman was previously married, and also has a two-year-old son with his ex-wife called Wolfie.

When did Edo and Beatrice start dating?

The news of Edo and Beatrice dating broke around November 2018, shortly after Princess Eugenie's wedding.

After a month of keeping their relationship on the down low, they went public but didn't make their first public appearance together until March 12, 2019.

This was when they attended the National Portrait Gallery for a black tie event.

They've known eachother for years as their parents were friends and they moved in the same circles.

The wedding is set to take place in 2020.

Bury will not be re-admitted to Football League next season

British Land drops bid to derail Monsoon rent cuts

Former soldier adopts the horse he rode to protect the Queen

