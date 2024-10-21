Liam Payne funeral: Everything we know so far from date to location

Here's what we know about Liam Payne's funeral so far. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When and where will Liam Payne's funeral take place? Everything we know about the late One Direction star's funeral so far.

Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31-years-old on Wednesday, 16th October 2024, is reportedly being moved to the UK in just over two weeks, with his funeral said to be taking place at the beginning of next month.

These reports come as the One Direction star has been remembered by fans around the world with vigils taking place over the weekend across London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brussels, Belgium and Stockholm, to name just a few.

As fans across the world pay tribute to the late singer, as well as Liam's ex-girlfriend Cheryl and his One Direction bandmates; Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, people have been questioning when the funeral for the star will be held and where it will be held, with many looking to pay their respects him and his family.

While it is early days, and funeral plans are yet to be shared by Liam's mum, dad and sisters, here's everything we know so far.

Liam Payne's family are yet to announce plans for his funeral, as his body remains in Argentina. Picture: Getty

When is Liam Payne's funeral?

At the moment, no specific date has been confirmed for Liam Payne's funeral, with his death still being investigated in Argentina, where he died after falling from a third-floor balcony at his hotel.

It has been reported by The Mirror, however, that the funeral could take place at the beginning of November, after toxicological results from the late star are completed.

According to the publication, Liam's body is likely to remain in Argentina for 10 - 15 days while toxicological tests take place. Once the investigation into his death ends, his family will be able to transfer his body back to the UK.

Liam's father, Geoff, is currently in Argentina where he is believed to have identified his son's body and is organising plans for the repatriation.

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, looked emotional as he viewed the tributes left for his son in Argentina. Picture: Getty

Where will Liam Payne's funeral be held?

As the family have released no plans or details of when or where the funeral for Liam Payne will take place, we do not currently know where it will be held.

Liam was born in Wolverhampton, where his family still live to this day, which fans believe could be his final resting place. This, however, is not confirmed.

Liam Payne is being remembered by fans in Mexico, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brussels, Belgium, Stockholm and more. Picture: Getty

What have Liam Payne's family said?

Liam Payne's family have released a statement since the death of their son and brother, it reads: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Following this, his sister Ruth shared her own personal tribute to Liam, writing: "I don't believe this is happening. Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister.

"Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get."

She added a special message to Liam in the statement, which read: "Liam. My brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening and I don't understand where you've gone.

"I just want to drive to your house and walk in to music blasting and find you sat there writing a song or walk in to your art phases and sit with you whilst you draw or craft. What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else.

"I'm always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time.

"I love your kindness and how proud I am to call you my brother and my best friend. You also make a great Sunday dinner too! I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.

"You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time."