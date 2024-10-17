Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death. Picture: Nicola Payne / Instagram - Getty

By Alice Dear

Liam Payne's family have said they are 'utterly devastated' by the death of their son and brother in the first statement from the family.

Liam Payne's family have broken their silence on the death of the One Direction star and their beloved son and brother after he died at the age of 31-years-old.

The singer, who joined One Direction during The X Factor in 2010, died on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Today, at their family home in Wolverhampton, a family member told the Mail Online: "We are utterly devastated by the news," however, the publication did not state who had made this statement.

Now, Liam's mum and dad, Karen and Geoff Payne, and two sisters, Nicola and Ruth Paynethe family have released an official statement.

Liam Payne's family said they are 'utterly devastated' by the loss. Picture: Getty

They said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

It was reported earlier today that Liam's sisters arrived at the family home this morning, while Karen and Geoff Payne left the property in the middle of the night.

One unnamed local resident said: "They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I'm not sure if they had bags.

"You can't imagine what they are going through. I know Liam liked to get back here when he could. They will be utterly heartbroken as they very close. His home town always had a place in his heart. The community is going to be devastated. I think the sisters are there now, your heart goes out to them."

Another neighbour said: "I think they left last night at around 12pm. The parents aren't here. All I can say really is condolences to them."