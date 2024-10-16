One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

16 October 2024, 22:57 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 00:45

Singer Liam Payne being interviewed at the OVO Arena Wembley, London.
Singer Liam Payne being interviewed at the OVO Arena Wembley, London.

By Tom Eames

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has reportedly died in Buenos Aires at the age of 31.

The singer is said to have fallen from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, according to La Nación.

The 31-year-old first found fame in 2010 after appearing on The X Factor. Simon Cowell was the mastermind of the group, which also featured Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

Liam Payne was previously in a relationship with singer and former X Factor judge Cheryl, and the pair welcomed their son Bear Grey in 2017.

It has been reported that Liam Payne fell into a courtyard at a hotel. Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system, said he was found dead at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Palermo.

In a statement, police stated that they were dispatched to the hotel after an emergency call, in which they were "informed of an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

Liam was posting on Snapchat just an hour before his death. On Snapchat, he spoke to his followers about his day in Argentina, intending to play polo.

"Today, we ride. We're going to ride some horses," he wrote. "Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks. It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know. It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

One Direction in 2013
One Direction in 2013.

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, Liam's passion for music was evident from a young age. His first taste of the spotlight came when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14. Though his journey was cut short during that season, Payne returned in 2010, determined to succeed. This time, fate had something different in store for him.

Although he auditioned as a solo act, Payne’s life took a dramatic turn when judge Simon Cowell suggested he join four other young hopefuls - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik - to form what would soon become one of the most successful boy bands in history, One Direction.

With their electrifying performances and infectious charm, One Direction quickly captured the hearts of millions. The group didn’t win The X Factor, but their journey was only just beginning.

From 2010 to 2015, One Direction dominated the global music scene. They released five albums: Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M. - all of which topped charts worldwide.

Liam Payne - Strip That Down ft. Quavo

Payne, known for his strong vocals and songwriting prowess, became a central figure in the band’s success. He co-wrote many of the band’s songs, including fan favourites like 'Story of My Life' and 'Night Changes'.

Behind the scenes, he faced personal struggles, including anxiety and mental health challenges, issues that he would later candidly discuss in interviews. Despite these challenges, Payne remained dedicated to his fans, always striving to deliver performances filled with energy and passion.

In 2016, One Direction announced a hiatus, allowing its members to explore solo ventures. Payne embraced the opportunity, embarking on a solo career. His debut solo single, 'Strip That Down', was an instant hit, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries.

His 2019 debut solo album, LP1, followed, along with hits like 'For You', a collaboration with Rita Ora for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and 'Bedroom Floor'.

