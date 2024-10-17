Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained

17 October 2024, 14:14

Niall Horan in 2023
Niall Horan in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He showcased his musical talent from a young age, eventually auditioning for The X Factor in 2010.

Though he started as a solo contestant, his journey took a pivotal turn when he joined One Direction, leading to worldwide success.

After the group’s hiatus in 2016, Niall embarked on a solo career, releasing albums that highlighted his acoustic pop and folk influences.

Here's all the important facts about Niall Horan including his age, partner, family and more.

  1. How old is Niall Horan and where is he from?

    Niall Horan in 2011
    Niall Horan in 2011. Picture: Getty

    Niall Horan is 31 years old as of 2024, having been born on September 13, 1993.

    He hails from Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland. His parents are Bobby Horan and Maura Gallagher, who separated when Niall was young.

    He has one older brother, Greg Horan.

    Growing up, Niall spent time between his parents' homes but eventually settled with his father. He remains close to his family, and his Irish roots have played a significant role in shaping his music and career.

  2. How did he get his start in music and when did he join One Direction?

    One Direction in 2013
    One Direction in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Niall Horan's start in music came from a young age, learning to play guitar and performing locally in Mullingar, Ireland.

    His passion for music grew, and in 2010, at age 16, he auditioned for The X Factor UK. Though he didn't make it as a solo artist, the judges saw potential in him and four other contestants - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson - leading to the formation of One Direction.

    The group was created during the competition's bootcamp phase, and their chemistry quickly captivated audiences.

    Although they finished third, One Direction went on to achieve worldwide fame, launching Niall's career to stardom.

  3. What are his biggest solo songs?

    Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Official Lyric Video)

    Some of his biggest solo songs include:

    'Slow Hands', a sultry, groove-driven track that became a commercial success worldwide.

    'This Town', his debut solo single, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that highlighted his songwriting skills.

    'Too Much to Ask', an emotional track dealing with heartbreak and longing.

    'Nice to Meet Ya', an upbeat, energetic song with a rock edge.

    'Heaven', a smooth, reflective song from his 2023 album The Show.

  4. Who is his girlfriend?

    Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley in 2022
    Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley in 2022. Picture: Getty

    Niall Horan is currently dating Amelia Woolley.

    Amelia is a fashion buyer from England, and the couple reportedly started their relationship in 2020.

    They have kept their romance relatively private, but they have been spotted together at various events, and Amelia has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

    He reportedly previously dated actress Hailee Steinfeld, singer Ellie Goulding and model Barbara Palvin.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Harry Styles in 2022

Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death

Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Amanda Holden is paid tribute to Liam Payne

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Liam Payne welcomed a son in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and son Bear's relationship including first moments to last picture

Cheryl in 2018

Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained
Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

One Direction's best songs

One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

Liam Payne in 2023

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

Trending on Heart

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

Dev Griffin

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

TV & Movies

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks

MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Married at First Sight

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks go back in October 2024?

Lifestyle

More claims have been made about the upcoming episodes of MAFS UK

MAFS UK couple set to be 'kicked off show' over 'controlling' behaviour

Married at First Sight

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan were reportedly growing close on the show

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals what really happened between her and Ryan in dramatic statement

Married at First Sight

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

The Hunter's Moon is back for October 2024

Why October's 'Hunter's Moon' is one of the most special of 2024

Lifestyle