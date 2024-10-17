Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
17 October 2024, 14:14
Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction.
He showcased his musical talent from a young age, eventually auditioning for The X Factor in 2010.
Though he started as a solo contestant, his journey took a pivotal turn when he joined One Direction, leading to worldwide success.
After the group’s hiatus in 2016, Niall embarked on a solo career, releasing albums that highlighted his acoustic pop and folk influences.
Here's all the important facts about Niall Horan including his age, partner, family and more.
How old is Niall Horan and where is he from?
Niall Horan is 31 years old as of 2024, having been born on September 13, 1993.
He hails from Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland. His parents are Bobby Horan and Maura Gallagher, who separated when Niall was young.
He has one older brother, Greg Horan.
Growing up, Niall spent time between his parents' homes but eventually settled with his father. He remains close to his family, and his Irish roots have played a significant role in shaping his music and career.
How did he get his start in music and when did he join One Direction?
Niall Horan's start in music came from a young age, learning to play guitar and performing locally in Mullingar, Ireland.
His passion for music grew, and in 2010, at age 16, he auditioned for The X Factor UK. Though he didn't make it as a solo artist, the judges saw potential in him and four other contestants - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson - leading to the formation of One Direction.
The group was created during the competition's bootcamp phase, and their chemistry quickly captivated audiences.
Although they finished third, One Direction went on to achieve worldwide fame, launching Niall's career to stardom.
What are his biggest solo songs?
Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Official Lyric Video)
Some of his biggest solo songs include:
'Slow Hands', a sultry, groove-driven track that became a commercial success worldwide.
'This Town', his debut solo single, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that highlighted his songwriting skills.
'Too Much to Ask', an emotional track dealing with heartbreak and longing.
'Nice to Meet Ya', an upbeat, energetic song with a rock edge.
'Heaven', a smooth, reflective song from his 2023 album The Show.
Who is his girlfriend?
Niall Horan is currently dating Amelia Woolley.
Amelia is a fashion buyer from England, and the couple reportedly started their relationship in 2020.
They have kept their romance relatively private, but they have been spotted together at various events, and Amelia has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.
He reportedly previously dated actress Hailee Steinfeld, singer Ellie Goulding and model Barbara Palvin.