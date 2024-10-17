Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained

Niall Horan in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction.

He showcased his musical talent from a young age, eventually auditioning for The X Factor in 2010.

Though he started as a solo contestant, his journey took a pivotal turn when he joined One Direction, leading to worldwide success.

After the group’s hiatus in 2016, Niall embarked on a solo career, releasing albums that highlighted his acoustic pop and folk influences.

Here's all the important facts about Niall Horan including his age, partner, family and more.