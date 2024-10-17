Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Were Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne friends? And what are his most famous solo songs? Here's everything you need to know about the 1D singer.

Louis Tomlinson has had a huge music career which began with his time in One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne.

With top hits including 'What Makes You Beautiful', 'Kiss You', and 'Best Song Ever', it wasn't long before Louis went on to make solo music and pursue his own passions.

Away from performing and singing, the father and football fan has had quite a busy personal life too which involves his son and complicated family.

Here's everything you need to know about Louis from his age, dating life, top songs and net worth.

Louis Tomlinson rose to fame as one fifth of boyband One Direction. Picture: Getty

How old is Louis Tomlinson and where is he from?

Louis was born on Christmas Eve in 1991 meaning he will celebrate his 33rd birthday in 2024. He is originally from Doncaster where he grew up with parents Johannah and Troy along with his six siblings.

Who is Louis Tomlinson's girlfriend?

The former 1D star has remained pretty private about his dating life in recent years. Latest speculation suggests he could be single but he has recently been connected to model Sofie Nyvang and his ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Who is Louis Tomlinson's son?

Louis has son Freddie Reign Tomlinson who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth in January 2016.

Both parents keep Freddie out of the spotlight.

Louis Tomlinson has a huge net worth as the result of his career in music. Picture: Getty

Who are Louis Tomlinson's family?

Louis comes from a big family of eight children including himself and it's come with plenty of heartbreak.

In 2016, Louis lost his mum Johannah to leukaemia and then in 2019, his 18-year-old sister Félicité died of an accidental overdose.

His other siblings include makeup artist and social media influencer Lottie Tomlinson, twins twins Phoebe and Daisy and twins Ernest and Doris.

Louis is believed to not have a relationship with his father who left the family home when he was young.

What are Louis Tomlinson's top songs and what is his net worth?

Louis Tomlinson has had some huge hits in his career as part of One Direction and solo too.

His top songs include:

'What Makes You Beautiful'

'Story of My Life'

'Perfect'

'Best Song Ever'

'Live While We're Young'

'Steal My Girl'

'Bigger Than Me' (solo)

'Walls' (solo)

'Miss You' (solo)

His success means he has a rumoured net worth of £53.5million.

Is Louis Tomlinson still friends with the One Direction members?

All five members of One Direction have spoken about their complicated friendships in the past but it's believed they are all on good terms now.

Louis was particularly close to Liam, who sadly died in October 2024, as they called each other "brothers".