Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed

17 October 2024, 17:04

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus
Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Were Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne friends? And what are his most famous solo songs? Here's everything you need to know about the 1D singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson has had a huge music career which began with his time in One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne.

With top hits including 'What Makes You Beautiful', 'Kiss You', and 'Best Song Ever', it wasn't long before Louis went on to make solo music and pursue his own passions.

Away from performing and singing, the father and football fan has had quite a busy personal life too which involves his son and complicated family.

Here's everything you need to know about Louis from his age, dating life, top songs and net worth.

Louis Tomlinson singing on stage
Louis Tomlinson rose to fame as one fifth of boyband One Direction. Picture: Getty

How old is Louis Tomlinson and where is he from?

Louis was born on Christmas Eve in 1991 meaning he will celebrate his 33rd birthday in 2024. He is originally from Doncaster where he grew up with parents Johannah and Troy along with his six siblings.

Who is Louis Tomlinson's girlfriend?

The former 1D star has remained pretty private about his dating life in recent years. Latest speculation suggests he could be single but he has recently been connected to model Sofie Nyvang and his ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Who is Louis Tomlinson's son?

Louis has son Freddie Reign Tomlinson who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth in January 2016.

Both parents keep Freddie out of the spotlight.

Louis Tomlinson on stage wearing red jacket and sunglasses
Louis Tomlinson has a huge net worth as the result of his career in music. Picture: Getty

Who are Louis Tomlinson's family?

Louis comes from a big family of eight children including himself and it's come with plenty of heartbreak.

In 2016, Louis lost his mum Johannah to leukaemia and then in 2019, his 18-year-old sister Félicité died of an accidental overdose.

His other siblings include makeup artist and social media influencer Lottie Tomlinson, twins twins Phoebe and Daisy and twins Ernest and Doris.

Louis is believed to not have a relationship with his father who left the family home when he was young.

What are Louis Tomlinson's top songs and what is his net worth?

Louis Tomlinson has had some huge hits in his career as part of One Direction and solo too.

His top songs include:

  • 'What Makes You Beautiful'
  • 'Story of My Life'
  • 'Perfect'
  • 'Best Song Ever'
  • 'Live While We're Young'
  • 'Steal My Girl'
  • 'Bigger Than Me' (solo)
  • 'Walls' (solo)
  • 'Miss You' (solo)

His success means he has a rumoured net worth of £53.5million.

Is Louis Tomlinson still friends with the One Direction members?

All five members of One Direction have spoken about their complicated friendships in the past but it's believed they are all on good terms now.

Louis was particularly close to Liam, who sadly died in October 2024, as they called each other "brothers".

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Breaking
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Breaking
Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31

Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Harry Styles in 2022

Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death

Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden is paid tribute to Liam Payne

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death
Liam Payne welcomed a son in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and son Bear's relationship including first moments to last picture

Cheryl in 2018

Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained
Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

One Direction's best songs

One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

Liam Payne in 2023

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

Dev Griffin

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

TV & Movies

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks

MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Married at First Sight

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks go back in October 2024?

Lifestyle