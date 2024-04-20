Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses? The real reason revealed

20 April 2024, 19:00

Simon Cowell wears orange glasses on Britain's Got Talent
Simon Cowell wears orange glasses on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Simon Cowell has been wearing orange glasses on BGT, but why? Here is the real reason revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent is back for a 17th series which will see acts from around the world showcase their talents in a bid to win £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Simon Cowell, 64, Amanda Holden, 53, Alesha Dixon, 45, and Bruno Tonioli, 68, are back as judges as Ant and Dec, both 48, attempt to keep them in check and help support the hopeful contestants. With previous winners like Viggo Venn, Diversity, Ashley and Pudsey, George Sampson and Paul Potts going on to become household names, the 2024 participants will be hoping to achieve the same success.

As the series is airing, many fans have noticed that Simon is sporting a pair of orange glasses whilst on the show. The former X-Factor judge has previously worn the sunglasses on America's Got Talent, however this is the first time viewers across the pond have seen him wearing them.

Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses? Here is everything you need to know.

Simon Cowell has been seen with orange glasses recently. Pictured with his fiancé Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell has been seen with orange glasses recently. Pictured with his fiancé Lauren Silverman. Picture: Getty

Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses?

Simon Cowell wears orange glasses to help prevent painful migraines. The music mogul took to Instagram to explain his reasons for wearing the glasses, after rumours began flying when he missed two BGT auditions.

The judge wrote: "I just found out according to the internet, I have a 'mystery illness'.  For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights.

"Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!"

Watch the BGT 2024 trailer here:

Watch the trailer for Britain’s Got Talent 2024

Speaking to SELF, Dane M. Chetkovich, MD, PhD, professor and chair of neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, explained that tinted glasses can help keep migraine pain at bay, particularly if bright lights are a trigger.

Whilst it isn't clear which exact kind of glasses Simon wears, Kevin Weber, MD, assistant professor of neurology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told the publication: "This is a type of tint designed to block the blue light portion of the light spectrum."

Fans were wondering why Simon Cowell was wearing orange glasses
Fans were wondering why Simon Cowell was wearing orange glasses. Picture: Getty

According to the NHS website, migraines "affect around 1 in every 5 women and around 1 in every 15 men" and "usually feels like a very bad headache with a throbbing pain on 1 side."

Symptoms can include; feeling very tired and yawning a lot, craving certain foods or feeling thirsty, changes in your mood, a stiff neck and urinating more.

