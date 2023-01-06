Exclusive

Amanda Holden talked herself out of getting arrested while filming with Alan Carr

By Naomi Bartram

Alan Carr joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Friday morning to chat about his new series The Italian Job.

Amanda Holden admitted she managed to talk herself out of getting arrested while filming in Sicily with Alan Carr.

The pair have joined forces for a new show called The Italian Job, which sees them take on properties and fix them up.

And when Alan dropped by the Heart studios to chat about filming, he opened up about the moment his co-star almost got arrested.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston on Heart’s Breakfast Show, Alan said: “No one’s really talked about you getting arrested”.

The Italian Job is on BBC. Picture: BBC/Voltage TV/Christian Vermaak

Amanda replied: “Yeah there’s a police incident, you have to watch that!”

Alan continued: “No, I’m saying we should mention it, they say 'oh hold it back because it is so funny.'”

Amanda then went on: “It was so funny, we were pulled over by the police.

“There’s a whole show! They were pretty mean, ‘til we turned on the charm!'”

To which Alan added: “We turned on the charm, she turned into Mae West ‘hey that’s a lovely buckle on your trousers!’.”

The Italian Job starts Friday 6th January at 8:30pm.

