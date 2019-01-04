Who is Alesha Dixon? Husband, age, daughter and net worth

Alesha's career has gone from strength to strength. Picture: Getty

Who is Alesha Dixon, what is her net worth and who is her husband? We have everything you need to know about Alesha Dixon.

Alesha Dixon is set to return to our screens this year as a host on The Greatest Dancer along with Jordan Banjo, as they joins the likes of Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison on the BBC dancing competition.

Since storming to fame in 1999 as a member of the pop group Misteeq, Alesha's career has gone from strength to strength, while her personal life has also blossomed with partner Azuka Ononye.

We have everything you need to know about Alesha Dixon.

Alesha Dixon has had a very lucrative career. Picture: Getty

Who is Alesha Dixon?

Alesha Dixon is a singer and tv personality who is most famous for her role as a judge on Britains Got Talent.

She first rose to fame as a member of Misteeq alongside Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash in 1999 before they disbanded in 2005.

She later launched her own solo singing career with hits such as Breathe Slow and later won Strictly Come Dancing 2007, where she became the most successful contestant in history with an average point score of 36.50 out of 40.

Following her ballroom success she landed a string of TV jobs, most famously Britain's Got Talent.

Now she is set to star as a presenter on The Greatest Dancer.

Alesha Dixon husband

It's rumoured that Alesha Dixon got married in secret to her husband Azuka Ononye in 2017, after claiming she had turned down his proposals on a number of different occasions.

Alesha, who was also married to So Solid Crew member MC Harvey, was seen introducing her other half Azuka Ononye as her husband while appearing on the Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

The pair met ten years ago and were friends for a long time when she was touring her music and he was a backup dancer and they began dating in 2012.

"I was playing hard to get for about a year," Alesha revealed during a televised appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"And then I had the foot operation and I couldn't walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day.'I was just looking at him thinking, 'That is for better or for worse isn't it.'

"I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn't even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he's a keeper."

Alesha Dixon has a five-year-old daughter Azura with her partner Azuka Ononye. Picture: Getty

Alesha Dixon children

Alesha Dixon has a five-year-old daughter Azura with her partner Azuka Ononye after giving birth to her in 2013.

Alesha kept her pregnancy a secret at the time as she confessed: "I didn’t tell anyone else in the family. No one at Britain’s Got Talent knew – although they must have suspected because my dresses had to be altered every week.

"And my boobs got huge! Everyone must have thought I’d had a boob job. I kept it a secret until I was six months pregnant."

Alesha Dixon net worth

Alesha Dixon has had a very lucrative career, with her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent reportedly earning her £300,000 when she first signed up to the panel.

After her first year, it's claimed she landed a £10,000 grand pay rise, and we can only assumer her pay packet has been topped up since then.

Celebrity Net Worth calculates her fortune at an estimated £2.8 million.