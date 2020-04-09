What is Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' net worth?

9 April 2020, 13:22

David Walliams is a judge on Britain's Got Talent
David Walliams is a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: PA

David Walliams is a successful actor, writer and comedian and judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Easter Saturday at 7PM, with judging panel Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams back together again.

Read more: Little Britain 'definitely' making major TV comeback as David Walliams and Matt Lucas end feud

As well as being a judge on BGT, David Walliams is an actor, comedian and children's author.

Here's what we know about his career and net worth.

What is David Walliams known for?

David Walliams has established a number of careers for himself, and he is perhaps best know for his sketch shows Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me that he co-wrote and starred in with writing partner Matt Lucas. Since then, he has appeared in a number of other TV programmes, films and sketch shows.

David Walliams' writing style has been compared to Roald Dahl
David Walliams' writing style has been compared to Roald Dahl. Picture: PA

He is also a well-known children's author, and his writing style has been described as similar to that of Roald Dahl. He has written popular books such as Gangsta Granny and The Boy In The Dress.

David has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2012.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent's David Walliams explains his most 'unpopular' EVER Golden Buzzer decision

David Walliams has been a judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2012
David Walliams has been a judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2012. Picture: PA

What is David Walliams' net worth?

David Walliams is thought to be worth around £17 million, according to Spears magazine.

When is Britain's Got Talent back on ITV?

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV at 8PM on Easter Saturday.

