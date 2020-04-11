Who is BGT judge David Walliams, what is his real name and how many children does he have?

Your need-to-know on BGT judge David Walliams. Picture: PA

Britain's Got Talent is back on Easter Saturday at 8PM - here's your need-to-know on judge David Walliams.

Britain's Got Talent is finally back on our screens, and we can't wait find out what the brand new batch of contestants have in store for us this series.

The much-loved judging panel - Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams - are all back together.

Here's your need-to-know about judge and comedian David Walliams.

Britain's Got Talent is back. Picture: PA

Who is David Walliams? What's his age and background?

David Walliams, 48, is an actor, comedian, writer and TV personality.

He is perhaps best known for his sketch series' Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, which he co-wrote and starred in with writing partner Matt Lucas.

David Walliams is a successful children's author. Picture: PA

David has since written and appeared in a number of other hit shows - including Big School and Walliams & Friend.

He is also a very successful children's author, and has written such books as 'The Boy In The Dress' and 'Gangsta Granny'.

What is David Walliams' real name?

He is actually called David Edward Williams, but his surname is known professionally as Walliams.

How many children does David Walliams have?

David Walliams shares a son with his ex Lara Stone. Picture: PA

David is parent to one son - Alfred - with his ex Lara Stone.

Speaking recently on Mission with Bear Grylls, he opened up about being a father.

He said: "One great thing about becoming a parent.. your whole life starts revolving around them and you do stop dwelling on your own problems so much, because you don’t have time to".

