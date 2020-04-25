Britain's Got Talent magician Kevin Quantum leaves judges horrified as deadly fire stunt fails

BGT judges could barely watch the terrifying stunt. Picture: ITV

The audience were also left screaming in terror when the death-defying act went wrong in front of their eyes.

Britain's Got Talent magician Kevin Quantum left the judges horrified during live auditions in Manchester after his death-defying fire stunt went wrong.

The Scottish performer, 39, attempted the dangerous trick live on stage but quickly caused the audience to shriek in horror when his act started to go sideways.

The Doctor of Philosophy's brush with death came after he revealed he would blindfold himself and walk between a row of fiery cannonballs while they swung from side to side.

David Walliams had horror written across his face. . Picture: ITV

Explaining the magic pendulum trick was based on exact physics, he told the audience: "I need complete faith in science to make this work."

However this year's judging panel, made up of David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, were left visibly terrified after the heavy weights began to swing out of sync.

As the balls flew across the pathway in a random manner, hosts Ant and Dec vocalised what everybody else was thinking, saying: "Is that right? It doesn't look right."

Simon added: "He's crazy," as the BGT audience began covering their faces in anticipation while the show's medic appeared nearby.

The Scotsman left the audience screaming in horror. Picture: ITV

Viewers will have to wait until the full show airs to see exactly what happens, but a TV insider told The Sun: "It’s a routine Kevin has clearly done hundreds of times before.

"But as he began to walk blindfolded through the pendulum, one of the balls got out of sync and it became very risky.

"Not only were they on fire, but they weigh a huge amount."

But the magician's stunt went horribly wrong. Picture: ITV

Adding to the already dramatic turn of events, Edinburgh-based Kevin also confessed his pregnant wife had just over a week until she was due to give birth.

The source continued: "The judges couldn’t believe it when he said his wife was about to drop too.

"He nearly didn't make it back to her. Kevin is a very lucky boy."

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight on ITV at 8pm.