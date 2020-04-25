Are Britain’s Got Talent live shows cancelled because of coronavirus?

Britain's Got Talent live shows could be cancelled. Picture: ITV

Will filming of Britain’s Got Talent be affected by coronavirus? And when will the live shows air?

Britain’s Got Talent is finally back on our TV screens this spring for a fourteenth series.

After debuting on Saturday April 11, we’ve already seen a string of comedians, magicians and dancers trying to impress judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden.

But with social distancing rules still in place to help us stop the spread of coronavirus, fans have been questioning whether the live shows will be able to take place.

So, are Britain’s Got Talent live shows cancelled? And when will they air? Find out everything…

Are Britain’s Got Talent live shows cancelled?

Last month, ITV released a statement saying the live shows would now be filmed later this year as opposed to this summer.

Ant and Dec filmed the auditions back in January. Picture: ITV

The auditions were filmed in January and February from different venues around the UK.

Usually, after this the judges then choose who they want to take through to the semi-finals, where contestants must perform live on TV.

However, this is unable to go ahead as the UK is currently following strict social distancing rules.

A spokesperson for ITV revealed: “The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

“We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.”

They continued: “However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

“The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”

When will the Britain’s Got Talent live shows take place?

It’s unknown when the show will return for the live semi-finals, however ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall previously revealed they were trying to see how they could make the live shows work in the ever changing situation.

Similarly, the live shows for The Voice have also been postponed to later this year.

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions will continue on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.

