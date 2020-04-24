Dr Hilary warns public over ‘worrying’ coronavirus treatments including disinfectant injections

24 April 2020, 10:20 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 10:26

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones has hit back at comments US president Donald Trump made about coronavirus.

Dr Hilary Jones has hit out at the idea disinfectant can be injected into coronavirus patients to cure symptoms.

The medical expert appeared on Good Morning Britain today where Lorraine Kelly asked him about comments president Donald Trump had made.

On Thursday, the US president suggested new potential vaccines for COVID-19 were being explored, including UV light and ‘disinfectant injections’.

Discussing the comments with GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, Dr Hilary was quick to rubbish them as "worrying" and urged people not to try it at home.

The GMB presenters discussed president Trump's theories
The GMB presenters discussed president Trump's theories. Picture: ITV

He said: “You know I’ve heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest.

"To use a disinfectant and inject it into the human body is not only toxic, and highly poisonous, but would do no good whatsoever.

Read More: Dr Hilary warns public wearing face masks could stop people following hygiene rules

"It would cause inflammation of human tissues and not touch the virus at all, which actually lives in human cells and not on the surface of them.”

Speaking about using UV light, he continued: "Again, the virus lives inside cells. It is true that the virus decays outside the human body in ultraviolet light from the sun, but inside the body of course it would do nothing, and how would you even get sunlight inside the body?"

He added the theories are “really worrying” and “would be funny if it weren’t quite so serious”.

This comes after Mr Trump proposed various virus treatments at Thursday’s White House press briefing, including the use of ultraviolet rays and injections of cleaning agents into patients.

Read More: Dr Hilary warns public to not nap in the day during coronavirus lockdown

Homeland security official William Bryan had reportedly briefed the US president about new tests which prove increased levels of sunlight, ultraviolet rays, and humidity can kill coronavirus quicker.

Trump asked during the press briefing: “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Donald Trump spoke at the daily US coronavirus briefing
Donald Trump spoke at the daily US coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA Images

Elsewhere on GMB, Dr Hilary also advised the public against wearing home-made face masks, stating they can not protect from COVID-19.

Explaining that ‘good’ masks should be reserved for frontline staff including those working in hospitals and social care, he said: “In terms of homemade masks, made of cloth, scarves or paper… The evidence is that they’re next to useless because the virus passes straight through them.

“There are many masks you can buy that are anti-bacterial… We’re not talking about a bacterial, we’re talking about a virus.”

Now Read: Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacqueline Jossa might be returning to Eastenders

Jacqueline Jossa says she'll return to Eastenders 'in the next five years'
Hunky Kelz didn't find love on the show

How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Kelz Dyke, how old is he and what's his Instagram handle?
Haley is one of the original cast members of THTH

Which university does Too Hot To Handle's Haley Cureton attend and what's her Instagram handle?
Too Hot To Handle has hooked millions across the world

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle to take Love Island's spot as biggest reality dating TV show
Too Hot To Handle cast ages

Too Hot To Handle contestant ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

Trending on Heart

Jeff Lyons was interrupted by his cat during a weather update

Cat becomes internet star after hilariously interrupting weatherman's forecast

Lifestyle

The FCA has brought in new measures to help borrowers during coronavirus (stock images)

Car finance and payday loan customers to be offered payment freezes amid coronavirus

News

It still could be some time before we're next in the hairdressers

Hairdressers to be shut for six more months due to coronavirus safety issues

Lifestyle

Disneyland and Disney World parks may not fully open until next year

Disneyland and Disney World resorts could stay closed until 2021, says expert

Travel

They've produced an easy recipe

IKEA reveal how to create their famous Swedish meatballs and sauce

Food & Health