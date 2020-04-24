Dr Hilary warns public over ‘worrying’ coronavirus treatments including disinfectant injections

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones has hit back at comments US president Donald Trump made about coronavirus.

Dr Hilary Jones has hit out at the idea disinfectant can be injected into coronavirus patients to cure symptoms.

The medical expert appeared on Good Morning Britain today where Lorraine Kelly asked him about comments president Donald Trump had made.

On Thursday, the US president suggested new potential vaccines for COVID-19 were being explored, including UV light and ‘disinfectant injections’.

Discussing the comments with GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, Dr Hilary was quick to rubbish them as "worrying" and urged people not to try it at home.

He said: “You know I’ve heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest.

"To use a disinfectant and inject it into the human body is not only toxic, and highly poisonous, but would do no good whatsoever.

"It would cause inflammation of human tissues and not touch the virus at all, which actually lives in human cells and not on the surface of them.”

Speaking about using UV light, he continued: "Again, the virus lives inside cells. It is true that the virus decays outside the human body in ultraviolet light from the sun, but inside the body of course it would do nothing, and how would you even get sunlight inside the body?"

He added the theories are “really worrying” and “would be funny if it weren’t quite so serious”.

This comes after Mr Trump proposed various virus treatments at Thursday’s White House press briefing, including the use of ultraviolet rays and injections of cleaning agents into patients.

Homeland security official William Bryan had reportedly briefed the US president about new tests which prove increased levels of sunlight, ultraviolet rays, and humidity can kill coronavirus quicker.

Trump asked during the press briefing: “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Elsewhere on GMB, Dr Hilary also advised the public against wearing home-made face masks, stating they can not protect from COVID-19.

Explaining that ‘good’ masks should be reserved for frontline staff including those working in hospitals and social care, he said: “In terms of homemade masks, made of cloth, scarves or paper… The evidence is that they’re next to useless because the virus passes straight through them.

“There are many masks you can buy that are anti-bacterial… We’re not talking about a bacterial, we’re talking about a virus.”

