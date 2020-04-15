Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

By Alice Dear

Good Morning Britain's resident Doctor told viewers that washing cars during lockdown is 'not essential'.

As lockdown continues across the UK, people are still questioning what they can and cannot do during the coronavirus isolation period.

Many people have been taking to chores around the house, and even washing their cars to keep busy.

READ MORE: Pensioner, 99, who beat coronavirus hailed 'inspiration' as she appears on Good Morning Britain

However, Dr Hilary has urged people to not go outside and wash their cars unless it is necessary for the safety of travel.

Dr Hilary told Piers Morgan and the Good Morning Britain viewers that washing your car is non-essential. Picture: ITV

Talking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, host Piers Morgan asked the Doctor if he could wash his Aston Martin in the street as it is "filthy".

He asked: "I asked you, what is described loosely as a first world problem, can I wash my Aston Martin in the street?

"The windows are all getting filthy, and I have to drive myself to work. And I can imagine there are a lot of people out there who are driving, not an Aston Martin, but vans, lorries, whatever.

Piers Morgan asked the Doctor if he could wash his Aston Martin during lockdown. Picture: ITV

"What is the rule, there are no car washes open, are you allowed, under Government guidelines, to wash your car?"

Being very straight forward with his answer, Dr Hilary told Piers and the viewers at home that washing your car is non-essential, and so should not be done during lockdown.

Dr Hilary said the only reason you should be washing your car is if your view is restricted because of the dirt. Picture: Getty

However, he added that the exception is if the state of the car would affect your driving, for example, with a dirty windscreen.

"Washing your car is non-essential", Dr Hilary said,"Apart from being able to see through the windscreen for safety."

READ MORE: The Apprentice 2020 cancelled but Lord Sugar says candidates will be invited back