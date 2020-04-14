Pensioner, 99, who beat coronavirus hailed 'inspiration' as she appears on Good Morning Britain

By Alice Dear

Carrie Pollock, 99, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid she was "determined" to beat the virus.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears during Monday's show as 99-year-old Carrie Pollock appeared on the show after beating coronavirus.

The pensioner, who experienced many different symptoms, was taken to hospital after she started to hallucinate, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Appearing on GMB via video link, Piers Morgan asked Carrie how she fought the virus, to which she replied: "I didn't know any better!"

Carrie said that she was determined to get better after contracting coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Her great, great niece, who appeared on the show with her, explained that they first thought it was a water infection when she was taken to hospital.

She said: "It started out with different illnesses day-by-day, so four or five days where Aunty Carrie was unwell with problems with her legs, sickness, and then she began to have hallucinations.

Carrie joked on Good Morning Britain that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should 'behave himself'. Picture: ITV

"All hours of the day we were calling up 111 and 999 and we had doctors and paramedics coming out to see her, and each time they were treating different symptoms, and doing the best for the symptoms she was having in that moment.

"And then I think it was on a Saturday evening she started to have the hallucinations, and come to Sunday we had taken her to hospital."

Carrie appeared alongside another 99-year-old coronavirus surviver, Tom, on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Jessica explained: "We believed it was a water infection which turned out to be a problem with her lungs and pneumonia, and then the coronavirus."

Offering some words of advice to Prime Minister Boris Johnson now he's out of hospital, Carrie said: "Keep away from people and behave himself".

The 99-year-old also took a moment to thank the NHS staff who saved her, saying that why were "very good", and that they were "very determined, just as determined as I was!"

