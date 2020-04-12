Friends cast 'secretly record hilarious 90-minute reunion special on Zoom'

The cast have allegedly filmed a "mock rehearsal" online. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Filming for the original reunion show was meant to start in March, but production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast of Friends have secretly recorded a 90-minute reunion special on Zoom, according to reports.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have allegedly taken part in a "mock rehearsal" over video call as they remain in lockdown – and it's all been taped.

Filming for the original episode was meant to begin back in March, but production was put on hold due to coronavirus concerns leaving fans disappointed.

However, sources claim the six Hollywood stars have privately teamed up behind the scenes to bring to life an online extravaganza that could be released before the planned reunion show drops.

Read more: Friends reunion confirmed after fifteen years for an hour-long special

Courteney, Matt, Lisa, David, Matt and Jen reunited on Zoom. Picture: Getty

A telly insider told The Sun on Sunday: "As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again.

"Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours."

Read more: Matthew Perry drops huge hint about Friends reunion

The source continued: "They’ve been having daily meetings and Jen [Aniston] - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she’ll do whatever she can to ensure they don’t have to wait months to get the reunion filmed.

"Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there’s some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a stand-alone special."

Read more: Friends cast reunite for Courteney Cox’s 55th birthday

The reunion special was initially dreamt up to celebrate the sitcom's 25th anniversary and help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The latest update on the much-anticipated episode comes almost two months after it was revealed the Hollywood favourites were getting back into character for one last time.

Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe were set to reunite for what's sure to be a hilarious one-off show – sixteen years after the final scene aired on TV.