Matthew Perry drops huge hint about Friends reunion, telling fans 'big news is coming'

By Alice Dear

Matthew Perry has sent Twitter into meltdown as he appeared to hint at a Friends reunion.

Ever since the last episode of Friends aired in 2004, fans have begged the cast and production team to drop a reunion film, series or episode.

However, 16 years on and we have not been treated to any confirmation that the cast will ever return to their characters.

Recently, there has been an influx of reports and rumours Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer will be reuniting for something special.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Now, Matthew – who played Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom - has sent fans wild as he appeared to spark more speculation.

On Tuesday 5th February, Matthew tweeted simply: "Big news coming..."

And while that might not seem like much, Friends fans have jumped to conclusions.

One person commented: "Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?", while another added: "Don’t play with my feelings like this."

Some have the cast have hinted something could be happening. Picture: Getty

Recently, Jennifer Aniston – who played Rachel Green on the show – told Ellen DeGeneres that "we're working on something".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress said: "We'd love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is, so we're just trying – we're really working on something."

Back in October 2019, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, sharing a picture of the entire Friends cast reuniting for a night in.

The picture raked in almost 16million likes and at one point even broke Instagram.

