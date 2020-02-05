Matthew Perry drops huge hint about Friends reunion, telling fans 'big news is coming'

5 February 2020, 12:24

Matthew Perry has sent Twitter into meltdown as he appeared to hint at a Friends reunion
Matthew Perry has sent Twitter into meltdown as he appeared to hint at a Friends reunion. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Matthew Perry has sent Twitter into meltdown as he appeared to hint at a Friends reunion.

Ever since the last episode of Friends aired in 2004, fans have begged the cast and production team to drop a reunion film, series or episode.

However, 16 years on and we have not been treated to any confirmation that the cast will ever return to their characters.

READ MORE: Friends star who played baby Emma shares unseen snaps of cast to mark show's 25th anniversary

Recently, there has been an influx of reports and rumours Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer will be reuniting for something special.

Now, Matthew – who played Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom - has sent fans wild as he appeared to spark more speculation.

On Tuesday 5th February, Matthew tweeted simply: "Big news coming..."

And while that might not seem like much, Friends fans have jumped to conclusions.

One person commented: "Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?", while another added: "Don’t play with my feelings like this."

Some have the cast have hinted something could be happening
Some have the cast have hinted something could be happening. Picture: Getty

Recently, Jennifer Aniston – who played Rachel Green on the show – told Ellen DeGeneres that "we're working on something".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress said: "We'd love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is, so we're just trying – we're really working on something."

Back in October 2019, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, sharing a picture of the entire Friends cast reuniting for a night in.

The picture raked in almost 16million likes and at one point even broke Instagram.

READ MORE: The One With Ross' Tan was voted the best ever episode of Friends by fans

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who was Finn in Emmerdale?

Who was Pete Barton’s brother Finn and how did he die in Emmerdale?
Emmerdale viewers were baffled by April's disappearance

Emmerdale viewers baffled over April’s ‘lightening fast’ disappearance in soap blunder
Holly Willoughby was shocked when Kimberley told her story

Holly Willoughby baffled as bride-to-be reveals best friend cost her £50k with bizarre fake job scam

Celebrities

Holly's dress is £350

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed blue midi dress from Markus Lupfer

Celebrities

Kevin Kilbane proposed to Brianne

Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after three months of dating

Dancing On Ice 2020

Trending on Heart

Kim Kardashian responded to a fan stating her children were vegan

Kim Kardashian slammed for child cruelty after revealing kids follow plant-based diet

Celebrities

Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess

Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47

Celebrities

Chris Hughes shared a baby emoji on Instagram...

Chris Hughes drops hint that he's expecting a baby with Jesy Nelson

Celebrities

Tickets for the Global Awards 2020 are on sale now

Global Awards with Very 2020: Tickets on sale now and shortlist voting is open
The star has lost a considerable amount of weight

Gemma Collins praises controversial SkinnyJab injections for 'changing her life' following two stone weight loss

Celebrities