How to watch From season 3 online, episode guide and release dates

From season 3 kicked off in September 2024 and will be released every Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Where can I watch From season 3 in the UK? When are new episodes released and how many are there in the series? All your questions, answered.

From, the hit horror TV series, returned earlier this year with season three, which saw the return of Harold Perrineau as Boyd, Eion Bailey as Jim, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi and Scott McCord as Victor.

Set in a mysterious town where no one appears to be able to escape from, the show has run for three seasons, with plenty of twists and turns along the way as viewers wait to find out the true meaning of the town and the monsters that come out at night.

With season two having left a huge cliffhanger as Tabitha returns to the real world, it is no wonder fans of From are desperate to start binging season three.

From where to watch From online in the UK, to episode release days and how many episodes are in season three, here's everything you need to know:

Will Boyd be able to work out a way for the townspeople to get home? Picture: Alamy

When are new episodes of From released?

New episodes of From season three are released weekly, every Sunday on MGM+.

The first episode of season three was released on 22nd September 2024, with four having been released since then (at the time of writing).

How many episodes of From season 3 are there?

Like season one and two, season three of From will have 10 episodes.

Here's an episode guide of From season 3:

From Season 3 Episode 1: Shatter

From Season 3 Episode 2: When We Go

From Season 3 Episode 3: Mouse Trap

From Season 3 Episode 4: There and Back Again

From Season 3 Episode 5: The Light of Day

From Season 3 Episode 6: Scar Tissues

From Season 3 Episode 7: UNKNOWN

From Season 3 Episode 8: UNKNOWN

From Season 3 Episode 9: UNKNOWN

From Season 3 Episode 10: UNKNOWN

How can I watch season 3 of From in the UK?

Sadly, From season three is not currently available to stream in the UK yet. The show is currently being released in the US on MGM.

NOW, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube do have season one and two of From on their streaming services, however, which means that season three will likely be added to these platforms at some point.