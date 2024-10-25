Paul Mescal facts: Normal People and Gladiator 2 actor's age, girlfriend and career revealed

Paul Mescal in 2023. Picture: Getty

Paul Mescal is becoming one of the biggest new stars of TV and film.

Paul Mescal shot to fame with his breakout role in the critically acclaimed TV series Normal People in 2020.

Mescal’s portrayal of Connell Waldron earned him widespread recognition, including a BAFTA win and an Emmy nomination.

Known for his emotionally nuanced performances, he has since taken on diverse roles in film and theatre, including The Lost Daughter and Aftersun.

His talent and grounded approach to fame have made him one of the most promising actors of his generation, captivating audiences with his depth and vulnerability on screen - and he will next appear opposite Denzel Washington in the Gladiator sequel.

Paul Mescal plays Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

How old is Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal was born on February 2, 1996, which makes him 28 years old as of 2024.

He was born in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. His parents are Paul Mescal Sr., a schoolteacher, and Dearbhla Mescal, a Garda officer.

Paul is the eldest of three siblings. He has a younger sister, Nell Mescal, who is a singer-songwriter, and a younger brother named Donnacha Mescal.

How did he get his start in acting?

Paul Mescal’s journey into acting began during his school years in Ireland, where he participated in local theatre productions.

His passion for acting grew while studying at the Lir Academy in Dublin, a prestigious drama school associated with Trinity College. After graduating in 2017, he started his professional career on stage, performing in plays like The Great Gatsby and The Plough and the Stars at Dublin’s Gate Theatre.

However, his major break came in 2020 with the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, where his role as Connell Waldron catapulted him to international fame.

What is Paul Mescal's height?

Paul Mescal is said to be around 5ft 11.

Does Paul Mescal have a partner?

As of October 2024, Paul Mescal is said to be dating singer Gracie Abrams.

In June 2024, he was first linked to the American singer, and they have been spotted together on various occasions.

In the past, he has been in a relationship with American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.