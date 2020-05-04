Where is Normal People filmed? Find out about the filming locations from Sligo to Dublin

What are the filming locations for Normal People? Locations including Tobercurry, Streedagh Beach and Brennan’s Pub.

Normal People is already one of this year’s most popular TV series after it debuted on BBC One.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit second novel tells the story of Marianne (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) as they grow up and fall in love.

But while the romantic tale is set in their fictional hometown of Carricklea in Ireland, where was the series filmed? Find out everything…

What were the filming locations for Normal People?

Tobercurry in County Sligo

All scenes in Carricklea were filmed in Tobercurry in County Sligo, which is in the north west of Ireland.

The stunning beach scenes were shot on Streedagh Beach, with Ben Bulben providing the backdrop.

The beach scenes were shot on Streedagh Beach. Picture: BBC

Brennan’s Pub was also used for The New Year’s Eve scene.

Speaking about the importance of using this ‘genuine Irish pub’, director Lenny Abrahamson previously told Tourism Ireland: “We shot in this absolutely gorgeous pub, run by a brother and sister, really unchanged, I would say for decades.

“That was very magical. It’s a particularly special experience to go to a genuine Irish pub, and I’m glad we got to put that one on film.”

Dublin

The cast also filmed a lot of scenes in Dublin itself. Trinity College plays a huge part in the series as both Marianne and Connell attend.

Many of the university scenes were filmed in and around the real building including the front square area, the Robert Emmet Theatre, the cricket pitches and the library.

The university scenes were filmed at Trinity College in Dublin. Picture: BBC

Trieste, Italy

As well as taking us around Ireland, the characters also head further afield and travel to Sweden and Italy.

While Connell and his flatmate visit Marianne at her villa in Trieste, it’s unclear where it was filmed in the picturesque town in northeastern Italy, or elsewhere.

Director and executive producer Lenny Abrahamson previously told the Express about filming in Dublin.

Normal People was shot in the north west of Ireland. Picture: BBC

He said: "Well we filmed a lot around Dublin for a lot of logistical reasons.

"A lot of it was set in Dublin and then it allowed us to have some of the interiors for Sligo."

"And then we shot a big chunk in Sligo in a town called Tobercurry. It is a lovely location which we used to be Carricklea in the novel."

Producer Ed Guiney added: "I think it's one of the great things about Normal People is that it has this kind of real specificity in terms of where it's set and the flavour of that and Dublin now.

"But also is very very universal in terms of the experiences of the characters."

