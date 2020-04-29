Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

Who is in the cast of Normal People? Find out everything about Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sarah Greene.

Normal People is the new series everyone is talking about.

The BBC romantic drama is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney and tells the love story of a young couple from Ireland.

Set during the 2000s downturn period, it follows classmates Marianne, who is a wealthy loner, and Connell, a popular boy whose mother works for Marianne's family.

But as we settle on the sofa to binge watch the new series, who is in the cast of the drama? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is in the cast of Normal People?

Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron

Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Paul is a 24-year-old Irish actor and previously had roles in Theatre.

He played a young Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby at The Gate Theatre in Dublin, but this is Paul's first TV role.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Taking the lead role of Marianne, Daisy is a 21-year-old English actress who has previously starred in a string of TV drama.

The star played Olivia Marsden in Cold Feet and has also had roles in Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness, Outnumbered, and the recent BBC adaptation of War Of The Worlds.

Dausy's Scottish father is Philip Edgar-Jones, the director of Sky Arts, who was one of the creators behind Big Brother.

Sarah Greene as Lorraine

Sarah Greene as Lorraine in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Connell's plain-speaking mum Lorraine is played by Irish actress Sarah Greene.

As one of the most well-known of the cast, 35-year-old Sarah has appeared in shows such as Dublin Murders, Penny Dreadful, Ransom and Rebellion.

Aislin McGuckin as Denise

Aislin McGuckin as Denise in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Marianne’s mother Denise is played by Aislin McGuckin.

The 46-year-old has had many TV credits in the past, starring in Outlander, The Miniaturist and David Copperfield.

Frank Blake as Alan

Frank Blake as Alan in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Playing Marianne’s cruel and aggressive older brother, Frank Blake is Alan in Normal People.

Frank has previously had parts in Game of Thrones and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Leah McNamara as Rachel

Leah McNamara as Rachel in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Rachel - the popular girl at school that has a crush on Connell - is played by Leah McNamara.

The young star has previously had roles in Vikings and Dublin Murders.

Who else is in the cast of Normal People?

Sebastian de Souza as Gareth - Marianne's first university boyfriend Gareth is portrayed by former Skins star Sebastian de Souza.

Aoife Hinds as Helen - Aoife plays Connell's university girlfriend Helen and the actress has previously appeared in Derry Girls.

Eanna Hardwicke as Rob

Eliot Salt as Joanna

India Mullen as Peggy

Desmond Eastwood as Niall

Fionn O'Shea as Jamie

Seán Doyle as Eric

Kwaku Fortune as Philip

Clinton Liberty as Kiernan

Normal People started on April 27 at 9pm on BBC One and it consists of 12 episodes which are all 30 minutes long.

The whole series is also available to binge-watch in one go on BBC iPlayer.

