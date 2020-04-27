How much do Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrities get paid for show?

Are the stars of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins paid for their time on the show? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Do the celebrities on 2020's SAS: Who Dares Wins get paid to go on the show, and if so, how much?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned to screens as 12 celebrities travel to a Scottish Island to test their physical and mental strength.

Among the stars on the show this year is Katie Price, YouTuber Jack Maynard, Strictly's Brendan Cole and Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson.

But with the gruelling itinerary and the physical and emotional torment the stars are put through, they must get paid to appear on the show, right?

Here's what we know:

Are the celebrities on SAS: Who Dares Wins paid to go on the show?

With the harsh conditions and exhausting tasks, many viewers of Celebrity SAS have been questioning whether the stars get paid a fee to appear on the show.

Unfortunately, it is currently unconfirmed how much or even if they get paid by Channel 4 to take part.

However, this year it has been reported that Katie Price got paid £120,000 for her time.

According to the Mirror, it is unknown whether the former glamour model will get her full cheque as she quit after only 48 hours.

Katie Price reportedly got paid £120,000 to appear on the series. Picture: Channel 4

The previous series of Celebrity SAS was for Stand Up To Cancer, and so the celebrities were not paid.

However, this series is not for charity, meaning there is a chance the stars have pocketed something for their time.

