Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?

By Alice Dear

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned with a host of new stars, but where is the Channel 4 reality show set?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starring Ant Middleton has returned to our screens or 2020.

Twelve celebrities are enduring the physically and mentally draining SAS training, including stars Katie Price, Jack Maynard, Joey Essex and Lauren Steadman.

During the show, the celebs will be put through difficult tasks as they fight the changing weather and harsh landscape of the Scottish Island it was filmed on.

This year's celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in set on a Scottish Island. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Celebrity SAS 2020 filmed?

This series of Celebrity SAS was filmed on an Island off Scotland's West Coast.

For eight days, the celebrities and SAS trainers lives on the Island of Raasay, which is a remote island between the Isle of Skye and the mainland of Scotland.

The terrain on the island is varied, with the highest peak being Dùn Caan.

Where has SAS: Who Dares Wins previously been filmed?

The filming locations of SAS: Who Dares Wins have varied from series-to-series.

Back in 2019, the non-celebrity version of the show was filmed in the Atlas Mountains.

The mountain range covered stretched across North West Africa.

The Celebrity version of the show last year was filmed in the mountains of Chile.

