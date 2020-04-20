Who is Locksmith DJ, what is his real name and does he work with Rudimental?

DJ Locksmith, real name Leon Rolle, is known for being part of Rudimental. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

DJ Locksmith, of Rudimental, is taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but what do we know about him?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will put this year's celebrities to the test, not only physically but also mentally.

Part of the cast of 2020 is musical DJ Locksmith, who is best known for working with Rudimental.

But what else do we know about him?

DJ Locksmith is taking part in this year's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Getty

Who is DJ Locksmith and what is his real name?

DJ Locksmith is a musician best known for being part of Rudimental.

The star's real name is in fact Leon Rolle.

He was first signed to Black Butter records in 2011.

Leon grew up in Hackney, London, and - aside from music - has a passion for football and training.

From a young age, Leon has been a great football player, and has even been attached to a number of premiere league clubs.

DJ Locksmith is one of the people behind hits like Feel The Love, Waiting All Night and These Days. Picture: Getty

How old is DJ Locksmith?

DJ Locksmith is 33-years-old, and celebrates him birthday on Christmas Day.

What songs is DJ Locksmith known for?

Leon is part of the four-piece band Rudimental.

The band is best known for hits such as These Days with Macklemore and Jess Glynne as well as Waiting All Night and Feel The Love.