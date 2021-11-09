I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

9 November 2021, 12:46

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle
I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, but who are the famous faces heading to Gwrych Castle?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens on November 21, and it looks like we finally know who will be entering the North Wales castle.

According to reports, Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Arlene Phillips are among the names moving into Gwrych Castle for the 21st series, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

While ITV are yet to confirm the line-up – which isn't usually revealed until the launch show – The Sun report that they have the 'confirmed full line-up' for the upcoming series (and they usually get it bang on!)

Here's everyone heading onto the show:

Simon Gregson

Simon Gregson is reportedly 'confirmed' for I'm A Celebrity 2021
Simon Gregson is reportedly 'confirmed' for I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: Getty

Name: Simon Gregson

Age: 47

Known for: Starring on Coronation Street for 32 years as Steve McDonald

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt is best known for his role on BBC soap EastEnders
Adam Woodyatt is best known for his role on BBC soap EastEnders. Picture: Getty

Name: Adam Woodyatt

Age: 43

Known for: Playing Ian Beale in EastEnders since 1985, making him the soap’s longest-serving cast member

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips is the oldest I'm A Celebrity contestant ever
Arlene Phillips is the oldest I'm A Celebrity contestant ever. Picture: Getty

Name: Arlene Phillips

Age: 78

Known for: Being a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge was once a member of The Saturdays
Frankie Bridge was once a member of The Saturdays. Picture: Getty

Name: Frankie Bridge

Age: 32

Known for: Singer in girlband The Saturdays and now panellist on Loose Women

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is taking a break from Good Morning Britain for a castle in North Wales
Richard Madeley is taking a break from Good Morning Britain for a castle in North Wales. Picture: Getty

Name: Richard Madeley

Age: 65

Known for: TV broadcaster, best known for hosting This Morning and now Good Morning Britain

Matty Lee

Athlete Matty Lee is also said to be making his was towards the I'm A Celebrity castle
Athlete Matty Lee is also said to be making his was towards the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Getty

Name: Matty Lee

Age: 23

Known for: Being Tom Daley's Olympic diving partner

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy has worked with some huge names during his career
Naughty Boy has worked with some huge names during his career. Picture: Getty

Name: Naughty Boy

Age: 36

Known for: Music producer who has worked with Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande

Danny Miller

Emmerdale fans will recognise Danny Miller from the ITV soap
Emmerdale fans will recognise Danny Miller from the ITV soap. Picture: Getty

Name: Danny Miller

Age: 30

Known for: Playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale

David Ginola

David Ginola is expected to be entering into the I'm A Celebrity castle for the 21st series
David Ginola is expected to be entering into the I'm A Celebrity castle for the 21st series. Picture: Getty

Name: David Ginola

Age: 54

Known for: Former professional footballer turned football pundit

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox has competed in both Olympic and Paralympic sports
Kadeena Cox has competed in both Olympic and Paralympic sports. Picture: Getty

Name: Kadeena Cox

Age: 30

Known for: Olympian and Paralympian in cycling and track and field

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin previously hosted BBC Breakfast
Louise Minchin previously hosted BBC Breakfast. Picture: Getty

Name: Louise Minchin

Age: 53

Known for: TV broadcaster

DJ Locksmith

DJ Locksmith is one of the musical minds behind the collaborative group Rudimental
DJ Locksmith is one of the musical minds behind the collaborative group Rudimental. Picture: Getty

Name: DJ Locksmith

Age: 34

Known for: Being a member of Rudimental

Snoochie Shy

Snoochie Shy is another name said to be confirmed for the latest series
Snoochie Shy is another name said to be confirmed for the latest series. Picture: Getty

Name: Snoochie Shy

Age: 29

Known for: Model and TV presenter

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie

Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced
The Tower is not based on a true story

Is ITV’s The Tower a true story?

The Tower was filmed in and around Liverpool

Where was The Tower filmed? Filming locations around Liverpool and Manchester revealed
Harry Potter bosses are trying to get the cast of the film series back together

Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary
The Tower is airing on ITV this November

The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?

Trending on Heart

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Lifestyle

Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps

National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

Lifestyle

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby

Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

The full cast list of ITV's The Tower

The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?
Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dream in heartwarming moment

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes looked so proud to be with his son and new granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' with granddaughter as family proudly mark her christening

Celebrities

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

Christmas

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?
A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Lifestyle

A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo

Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

Travel

Mrs Doubtfire the musical is coming to the UK

Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show
One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears on her new show

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she opens up about parents’ divorce

Celebrities