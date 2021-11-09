I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, but who are the famous faces heading to Gwrych Castle?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens on November 21, and it looks like we finally know who will be entering the North Wales castle.

According to reports, Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Arlene Phillips are among the names moving into Gwrych Castle for the 21st series, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

While ITV are yet to confirm the line-up – which isn't usually revealed until the launch show – The Sun report that they have the 'confirmed full line-up' for the upcoming series (and they usually get it bang on!)

Here's everyone heading onto the show:

Simon Gregson

Simon Gregson is reportedly 'confirmed' for I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: Getty

Name: Simon Gregson

Age: 47

Known for: Starring on Coronation Street for 32 years as Steve McDonald

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt is best known for his role on BBC soap EastEnders. Picture: Getty

Name: Adam Woodyatt

Age: 43

Known for: Playing Ian Beale in EastEnders since 1985, making him the soap’s longest-serving cast member

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips is the oldest I'm A Celebrity contestant ever. Picture: Getty

Name: Arlene Phillips

Age: 78

Known for: Being a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge was once a member of The Saturdays. Picture: Getty

Name: Frankie Bridge

Age: 32

Known for: Singer in girlband The Saturdays and now panellist on Loose Women

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is taking a break from Good Morning Britain for a castle in North Wales. Picture: Getty

Name: Richard Madeley

Age: 65

Known for: TV broadcaster, best known for hosting This Morning and now Good Morning Britain

Matty Lee

Athlete Matty Lee is also said to be making his was towards the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Getty

Name: Matty Lee

Age: 23

Known for: Being Tom Daley's Olympic diving partner

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy has worked with some huge names during his career. Picture: Getty

Name: Naughty Boy

Age: 36

Known for: Music producer who has worked with Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande

Danny Miller

Emmerdale fans will recognise Danny Miller from the ITV soap. Picture: Getty

Name: Danny Miller

Age: 30

Known for: Playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale

David Ginola

David Ginola is expected to be entering into the I'm A Celebrity castle for the 21st series. Picture: Getty

Name: David Ginola

Age: 54

Known for: Former professional footballer turned football pundit

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox has competed in both Olympic and Paralympic sports. Picture: Getty

Name: Kadeena Cox

Age: 30

Known for: Olympian and Paralympian in cycling and track and field

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin previously hosted BBC Breakfast. Picture: Getty

Name: Louise Minchin

Age: 53

Known for: TV broadcaster

DJ Locksmith

DJ Locksmith is one of the musical minds behind the collaborative group Rudimental. Picture: Getty

Name: DJ Locksmith

Age: 34

Known for: Being a member of Rudimental

Snoochie Shy

Snoochie Shy is another name said to be confirmed for the latest series. Picture: Getty

Name: Snoochie Shy

Age: 29

Known for: Model and TV presenter