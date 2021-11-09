I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales
9 November 2021, 12:46
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, but who are the famous faces heading to Gwrych Castle?
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens on November 21, and it looks like we finally know who will be entering the North Wales castle.
According to reports, Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Arlene Phillips are among the names moving into Gwrych Castle for the 21st series, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.
While ITV are yet to confirm the line-up – which isn't usually revealed until the launch show – The Sun report that they have the 'confirmed full line-up' for the upcoming series (and they usually get it bang on!)
Here's everyone heading onto the show:
Simon Gregson
Name: Simon Gregson
Age: 47
Known for: Starring on Coronation Street for 32 years as Steve McDonald
Adam Woodyatt
Name: Adam Woodyatt
Age: 43
Known for: Playing Ian Beale in EastEnders since 1985, making him the soap’s longest-serving cast member
Arlene Phillips
Name: Arlene Phillips
Age: 78
Known for: Being a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing
Frankie Bridge
Name: Frankie Bridge
Age: 32
Known for: Singer in girlband The Saturdays and now panellist on Loose Women
Richard Madeley
Name: Richard Madeley
Age: 65
Known for: TV broadcaster, best known for hosting This Morning and now Good Morning Britain
Matty Lee
Name: Matty Lee
Age: 23
Known for: Being Tom Daley's Olympic diving partner
Naughty Boy
Name: Naughty Boy
Age: 36
Known for: Music producer who has worked with Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande
Danny Miller
Name: Danny Miller
Age: 30
Known for: Playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale
David Ginola
Name: David Ginola
Age: 54
Known for: Former professional footballer turned football pundit
Kadeena Cox
Name: Kadeena Cox
Age: 30
Known for: Olympian and Paralympian in cycling and track and field
Louise Minchin
Name: Louise Minchin
Age: 53
Known for: TV broadcaster
DJ Locksmith
Name: DJ Locksmith
Age: 34
Known for: Being a member of Rudimental
Snoochie Shy
Name: Snoochie Shy
Age: 29
Known for: Model and TV presenter