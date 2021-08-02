I'm A Celebrity set to return to Wales as 2021 series is forced to relocate

2 August 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 11:40

I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Wales this year
I'm A Celebrity is set to return to Wales this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Getty Images

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will reportedly be filmed in Wales again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity will reportedly be returning to Wales this year after fears Australia could shut its borders.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ITV show was filmed at Gwrych castle in 2020.

But there were hopes Ant and Dec would be back in the Australian jungle this time around.

Gwrych Castle will host I'm A Celebrity this year
Gwrych Castle will host I'm A Celebrity this year. Picture: Getty Images

Unfortunately - or fortunately - it looks like bosses have made a decision to cancel plans to go Down Under as it's still uncertain whether the Australian government will allow Brits into the country.

ITV is yet to confirm the location of the new series, but an insider told The Sun: “It is with a heavy heart that I’m A Celebrity won’t be going back to Australia as hoped.

“Everyone working on the show was confident it would pan out but as time has gone on they have been forced to make some tough decisions.

“All the stars had been briefed about going to Australia and work had already started on getting the camp into shape.

“The government gave ITV the green light in March and it was full steam ahead.

“However the cons started to outweigh the pros and after a crisis meeting this morning they decided they had to revert back.

“The plan is now for all the stars to go to Gwrych castle in Wales.”

This comes after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously said that he intended to keep Australia’s borders closed indefinitely.

He hinted that holidays wouldn't be possible again until 2022, stating that the completion of the vaccine rollout didn't guarantee a reopening.

It was also previously revealed I’m a Celebrity bosses had already booked a hotel for crew and the production team to use near Gwrych Castle if needed.

