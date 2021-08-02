Inside Ant McPartlin’s lavish wedding to Anne-Marie - including £5k honeymoon suite

Ant McPartlin is marrying Anne Marie Corbett next week. Picture: Getty Images

When is Ant McPartlin getting married to girlfriend Anne Marie Corbett and what do we know about the wedding?

Ant McPartlin is set to tie the knot with his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett on Friday.

And it looks like he’s putting on a lavish affair, with the 45-year-old reportedly spending £100,000 on a hotel for his nearest and dearest.

According to the Daily Mail, Ant is paying for 100 guests to enjoy a luxury overnight stay at a hotel in Hampshire.

Ant and Anne Marie have been dating since 2018. Picture: Alamy

He is also said to have told his guests - including best man, Declan Donnelly - to send their spa bill to his honeymoon suite, which costs £5,000.

The wedding ceremony is expected to take place in a nearby church, with a source previously telling The Sun: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight.

“They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot.

"But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret."

This comes after the couple got engaged at Christmas after two years together.

Ant was previously married to Strictly make-up artist ex, Lisa Armstrong for 11 years but the pair called it quits on their relationship in January 2018.

Mum-of-two Anne Marie split from her husband a few months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

Ant told The Sun in January 2019 that neither were looking for love, explaining: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship.

Dec will be best man at Ant's second wedding. Picture: Alamy

“But then we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'"

The pair moved in together a few months later and they bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon.

But while the property was undergoing renovations, Ant and Anne-Marie rented another place, before moving into their home a year later.

The gorgeous mansion is said to have seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area.