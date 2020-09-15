Piers Morgan's rage as Lisa Armstrong throws out his book with ex Ant McPartlin's unwanted belongings

15 September 2020, 11:29

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Piers Morgan jokingly called out friend Lisa Armstrong on Good Morning Britain after he spotted his book, The Insider, among the belongings being given away.

In pictures obtained by The Sun today, unwanted belongings of Ant McPartlin and ex Lisa Armstrong's could be seen boxed up outside the North London home, with a sign telling people to 'help themselves'.

According to the publication, these are things Lisa's ex Ant did not want following their split.

And now, Piers Morgan – a friend of Lisa's – has taken offence after spotting one of his books in the pile of unwanted belongings.

READ MORE: Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'likes' tweet branding Britain's Got Talent 'boring'

Piers Morgan joked he was 'hurt' by the book being thrown out
Piers Morgan joked he was 'hurt' by the book being thrown out. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong - who is a wonderful make-up artist, she does my make-up on Life Stories.

"And I thought we were friends. I really did. I was quite friendly with Ant.

"Terrible scenes in The Sun, 'ex clears out star's stuff. Ant McPartlin ex-wife left his unwanted stuff on the street for folk to take.' Apparently this is stuff that Ant himself didn't want back."

Lisa Armstrong does Piers Morgan's makeup for Life Stories
Lisa Armstrong does Piers Morgan's makeup for Life Stories. Picture: Instagram/Piers Morgan

He continued: "These are the unwanted items that neither of them ever wanted to see again. There were things you'd expect, like Craig Revel Horwood's Tales From the Dancefloor. Wholly understandable.

"His Newcastle shirt. I wouldn't want to keep them either. A Team Ant foam hand from Saturday Night Takeaway. Again, why would you want that?

"So you have all these things - and in the middle of it, you have a copy of my book, The Insider."

Lisa Armstrong is reportedly clearing out following her split from ex Ant McPartlin
Lisa Armstrong is reportedly clearing out following her split from ex Ant McPartlin. Picture: PA

Following the joke on the hit morning show, Piers later revealed Lisa had contacted him to apologise.

On the show, he said: "I've had Lisa contact me."

Reading the text aloud, he said: "Oh my god, I'm so sorry, I wasn't even there. I haven't even seen that book. Are you mad at me?"

Piers joked back: "Yes - I am mad at you. No, I just want my book back!"

Piers Morgan spotted his 2005 book, The Insider, had been thrown out
Piers Morgan spotted his 2005 book, The Insider, had been thrown out. Picture: Amazon

This comes as a source told The Sun that Lisa was moving out of the London house and having a "big clear out".

The source told the publication: "Ant had already sifted through what he wanted to keep and had gophers collect them in recent weeks.

"What was left is being offered for free. His bathrobe has been taken. Footie memorabilia has also been given away. But it was the end for his Newcastle shirts.”

Another source said that some of the items were Ant's, while others were Lisa's, and some were items they shared.

READ NOW: Who is Lisa Armstrong's new boyfriend James Green?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle is set to meet a tragic end

EastEnders Chantelle Atkins spoilers: The heartbreaking aftermath of her murder revealed
Gino D'ACampo has revealed he doesn't want to watch old Family Fortunes episodes

Gino D'Acampo explains why he refused to watch old episodes of Family Fortunes as he takes over as host
A doctor on This Morning has warned parents about coronavirus symptoms

This Morning doctor issues child coronavirus symptom warning as schools reopen

This Morning

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is now available to rent

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion is now available to rent for the first time

Trending on Heart

The woman took to Reddit to share her story (stock images)

Pregnant woman's shock after parents bribe her to name baby after dead brother

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has joked that his son Theo could really belong to gardener Dan...

Peter Andre jokes son Theo might not be his after seeing 'handsome' gardener

Celebrities

The GBBO line up has been revealed

Great British Bake Off 2020: Meet this year’s contestants competing under new coronavirus rules
Holly Willoughby's outfit is from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral cardigan from Zara

Celebrities

Sarah Toza from Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sarah Roza now?