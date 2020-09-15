Piers Morgan's rage as Lisa Armstrong throws out his book with ex Ant McPartlin's unwanted belongings

By Alice Dear

Piers Morgan jokingly called out friend Lisa Armstrong on Good Morning Britain after he spotted his book, The Insider, among the belongings being given away.

In pictures obtained by The Sun today, unwanted belongings of Ant McPartlin and ex Lisa Armstrong's could be seen boxed up outside the North London home, with a sign telling people to 'help themselves'.

According to the publication, these are things Lisa's ex Ant did not want following their split.

And now, Piers Morgan – a friend of Lisa's – has taken offence after spotting one of his books in the pile of unwanted belongings.

Piers Morgan joked he was 'hurt' by the book being thrown out. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong - who is a wonderful make-up artist, she does my make-up on Life Stories.

"And I thought we were friends. I really did. I was quite friendly with Ant.

"Terrible scenes in The Sun, 'ex clears out star's stuff. Ant McPartlin ex-wife left his unwanted stuff on the street for folk to take.' Apparently this is stuff that Ant himself didn't want back."

Lisa Armstrong does Piers Morgan's makeup for Life Stories. Picture: Instagram/Piers Morgan

He continued: "These are the unwanted items that neither of them ever wanted to see again. There were things you'd expect, like Craig Revel Horwood's Tales From the Dancefloor. Wholly understandable.

"His Newcastle shirt. I wouldn't want to keep them either. A Team Ant foam hand from Saturday Night Takeaway. Again, why would you want that?

"So you have all these things - and in the middle of it, you have a copy of my book, The Insider."

Lisa Armstrong is reportedly clearing out following her split from ex Ant McPartlin. Picture: PA

Following the joke on the hit morning show, Piers later revealed Lisa had contacted him to apologise.

On the show, he said: "I've had Lisa contact me."

Reading the text aloud, he said: "Oh my god, I'm so sorry, I wasn't even there. I haven't even seen that book. Are you mad at me?"

Piers joked back: "Yes - I am mad at you. No, I just want my book back!"

Piers Morgan spotted his 2005 book, The Insider, had been thrown out. Picture: Amazon

This comes as a source told The Sun that Lisa was moving out of the London house and having a "big clear out".

The source told the publication: "Ant had already sifted through what he wanted to keep and had gophers collect them in recent weeks.

"What was left is being offered for free. His bathrobe has been taken. Footie memorabilia has also been given away. But it was the end for his Newcastle shirts.”

Another source said that some of the items were Ant's, while others were Lisa's, and some were items they shared.

