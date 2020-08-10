Who is Lisa Armstrong's new boyfriend James Green?

Lisa's found love with a new man. Picture: Instagram

The famous makeup artist and ex-wife of Ant McPartlin seems to have found love again.

Lisa Armstrong recently went through a very public divorce with ex husband Ant McPartlin, but has moved on with a new man, James Green.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist, 43, was granted a decree nisi from Ant in October 2019, with the marriage officially ended in April 2020’s decree absolute.

However, after a tense-seeming few months for the star, Lisa seems happy and has recently been papped with new man James.

Lisa quote retweeted this message about James. Picture: Twitter

Fans have tweeted Lisa about James, congratulating her on her good looking new other half, which she has quote retweeted, seemingly confirming the romance.

But what do we know about James, how old is he and what does he do for a living?

Who is James Green and how old is he?

We don't know very much at all about James, who seems to have no link to the showbiz world apart from Lisa.

James is 37 years old, six years younger than Lisa, and is also a recent divorcee.

He seems like an ordinary guy, and has been snapped out and about with Lisa, taking her Labrador Hurley out on a walk..

How long have Lisa and James been dating?

According to reports they've known each other from before lockdown, and their relationship blossomed throughout it.

Judging by the recent pictures of them together, they are still in the honeymoon phase of the relationship, as the were papped being very touchy-feeling, laughing and hugging in Hyde Park.

An onlooker has stated: "She and James both looked really happy, especially Lisa.

"They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance.

"They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot.

"They made no effort to disguise their feelings."