Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'likes' tweet branding Britain's Got Talent 'boring'

9 October 2019, 08:44

Lisa Armstrong has 'liked' a telling tweet about BGT
Picture: Getty

Lisa Armstrong has seemingly slammed BGT on Twitter following reports she was let go of the show last year

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has seemingly hit out at Britain's Got Talent on Twitter - liking a tweet branding the show 'boring'.

Lisa Armstrong was reportedly let go from BGT last year
Picture: Getty

Lisa - who was reportedly sacked from her job as a make-up artist on the show late last year - 'liked' a tweet responding to the news that Britain's Got More Talent, the spin-off show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, had been axed.

The tweet read: "Such a shock tbh. Never thought this would happen. BGMT is way better than the main show. I actually find the main show quite boring."

At around the time of her alleged firing from the show, Lisa also liked a tweet saying that it 'takes the p***'.

It said: "No one knows what went on behind closed doors, but to lose your job due to a breakup takes the p***."

Lisa and Ant met in 1994 and got married in 2006. They announced their split in 2017.

He has since found love again with Anne-Marie Corbett, and he recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sun: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She’s been my rock.

And and Lisa got married in 2006
Picture: Getty

"She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great."

Lisa and Anne-Marie were good friends, and Lisa later claimed that she had betrayed her by entering into a relationship with Ant.

However, he later silenced Lisa's claims, saying: “That’s absolute rubbish. I don’t feel the need to defend Anne-Marie but I will say you’ve got to be careful judging other people’s relationships or what you think is the truth that’s been put out there."

