AJ Pritchard and Daisy Lowe 'had secret fling while filming Strictly'

Daisy and AJ met during Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Strictly pro and ex-contestant became close after meeting on the ITV show, it has been claimed

AJ Pritchard and Daisy Lowe reportedly had a fling after they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 - when Daisy appeared as a contestant.

The model, 30, was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, but reportedly got close to AJ, 24, during filming.

The Sun reports that it was kept under wraps at the time, but became an open secret on set - with the cast and crew all becoming aware of the fling.

Daisy was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. Picture: BBC

A source said: “There was only one thing about AJ anyone wanted to talk about.

“They’ve never discussed it publicly but it’s gone down in Strictly folklore among the crew.

The insider added: “Over the years lots of Strictly stars have grown close and it usually comes out straight away.

“AJ and Daisy really hit it off when they were both on the show even though they weren’t dancing together.”

Daisy has denied reports of a relationship with AJ.

AJ is currently loved-up with his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, and is partnered up with Saffron Barker on this series of Strictly.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan shocked viewers after asking AJ and Saffron had slept together.

He asked: "Are you two at it yet like all the Strictly couples?

"You all do it sooner or later. Don't tell me you haven't tried."

Both AJ and Saffron shook their heads and exclaimed "No!" before AJ said: "I have a girlfriend. She is a hot blonde also.

"It's the profession Piers, so if you want to make it work you do 12-hour days."

