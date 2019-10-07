Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter reveal they’re dating in real life years after leaving soap

7 October 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 13:05

The Emmerdale stars are now dating
The Emmerdale stars are now dating. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Soap fans have gone wild after former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter revealed they are now in a relationship.

Chelsea Halfpenny, who played Amy Wyatt on Emmerdale, is well and truly social media official with ex co-star James Baxter as they’ve shared a string of adorable photos.

Taking to Instagram, one of the loved-up pictures shows Chelsea nestled into the arms of James, who played Jake Doland in the soap, as they both beam at the camera.

"Whitstable, you have been bloody LOVELY. 🧡 @jamesbaxterrealtalk," she wrote alongside the sweet snap.

And fans of the show couldn’t wait to comment, with many hailing them "couple goals".

“You two are the cutest,” said one follower, while another added: “mannn, you two are actually perfect.”

A third gushed: "Aw! Gorgeous photo of you both."

Read More: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

In another sweet selfie taken on a romantic trip to Vienna, Chelsea also wrote: "Pick a boyfriend that pretty much just looks exactly the same as you."

The pair appear to have been dating for around a year, with Chelsea first uploading a picture of James back in October 2018.

Read More: Emmerdale fans claim dramatic Kerry Wyatt scene is ruined by 'random pile of bricks'

She wrote next to the picture: "Perfection in a photo. @baxter3890."

View this post on Instagram

Perfection in a photo. @baxter3890

A post shared by ChelseaHalfpenny (@chelseahalfpenny) on

Since then, they’ve enjoyed an amazing trip to Trinidad and Tobago and days out to Brighton.

This comes after Chelsea left Emmerdale in 2013 after being on the show for three years.

Earlier this year her character was replaced by actress Natalie Ann Jameson as Amy Wyatt returned to the farm.

Chelsea went on to star as Alicia Munroe in the BBC drama Casualty but left to star in West End Musical 9 to 5.

James landed a part in Emmerdale before his girlfriend, having played Jake from 2007 to 2009, which means the pair never actually met on set.

James has gone on to star in shows such as Still Open All Hours and Red Dwarf.

