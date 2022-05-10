Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role

10 May 2022, 07:51

How old is Rebecca Sarker and what else has she been in? Here's everything you need to know about the Emmerdale star...

Emmerdale fans have gotten to know Manpreet Sharma very well over the past few months.

She is a General Practitioner at Abbott Lane Surgery and ex wife of Rishi Sharma, as well as being the older sister of murderer Meena Jutla.

After joining back in 2018, she has been part of some huge storylines, including recently having to testify against Meena in court.

But who plays Manpreet in Emmerdale and how old is he? Here’s what we know…

Rebecca Sarker plays Manpreet in Emmerdale
Rebecca Sarker plays Manpreet in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who plays Manpreet in Emmerdale?

Rebecca Sarker has played the role of Manpreet for the past four years.

The 47-year-old was born in Halifax and grew up there before she trained at drama school.

As well as starring in Emmerdale, Rebecca is taking part in new sports challenge show The Games, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff.

She is one of 12 celebrities taking part in the show, which will see them battle it out across nine Olympic sports in a week of live competition.

Rebecca Sarker is competing in ITV's The Games
Rebecca Sarker is competing in ITV's The Games. Picture: Instagram

What else has Rebecca Sarker been in?

Rebecca made her acting debut in Coronation Street as Nita Desai back in 1999, before leaving in 2000.

She has also starred in shows such as Doctors, Holby City, The Golden Hour and EastEnders where she played Dr Newton in two episodes.

The star’s other credits include ITV miniseries The Golden Hour, where she played Nina Osbourne in 2005, as well as feature film John Carter and Twenty Twelve.

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker has two teenage sons
Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker has two teenage sons. Picture: Instagram

Who is Rebecca’s family?

Rebecca keeps her private life out of the spotlight, but she is reportedly married.

She has recently opened up about her home life with two teenage sons, telling fans: "I need to set the record straight.

“I have two sons! My youngest is 10 and loves the fact that his older brother, now 15, is never mentioned and my eldest always wants me to remind everyone that I've got two boys."

Ahead of appearing on The Games, Rebecca added her children "would probably never forgive me if I didn't take part".

