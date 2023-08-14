Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children. Picture: ITV/ Liam Fox/ Instagram

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox is married to a former co-star, has two children and was previously married to Hollyoaks' Myra McQueen.

Liam Fox, 53, is leaving Emmerdale after 12 years as his character, Dan Spencer, faces a long prison sentence for killing his daughter's stalker with one punch.

The actor first appeared on the hit ITV soap in 2011, but is set to say goodbye to The Dales this week as his character's storyline comes to an end in scenes he has called "very emotional".

Away from his role on Emmerdale, Liam is a father-of-two and lives with his second wife Joanna Hudson and their two dogs following their wedding in 2020.

From his relationships, to his children and his role, here's everything you need to know about Liam Fox's life away from Emmerdale.

Liam Fox and his wife Joanna Hudson. Picture: Liam Fox/Instagram

Who is Liam Fox's wife?

Liam Fox was married to Nicole Barber-Lane from 1999 to 2015. Nicole is famous for playing Myra McQueen on soap Hollyoaks.

The pair released a statement at the time of their split which read: "It is with much sadness that we confirm the end of our marriage, though our family unit remains strong.

"We'll always love and respect each other and are united by our children and family remaining at the centre of our lives."

Liam Fox's ex wife Nicole Barber-Lane pictured at the British Soap Awards, 2018. Picture: Getty

In 2017, Liam found love again with actress Joanna Hudson, who he wed in 2020.

Joanna has starred in 97 Minutes, The Bromley Boys and Emmerdale for a short time in 1972.

Liam previously revealed that he had met Joanna back in 1993 for the first time, but that they "only truly found each other" in 2017.

They first met at University where they briefly dated.

Liam Fox and his wife pictured back in the 90s when they first met. Picture: Liam Fox/Instagram

Does Liam Fox have children?

Liam Fox is believed to have two children who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Barber-Lane.

Why is Liam Fox leaving Emmerdale?

While Liam Fox hasn't revealed exactly the reasons why he is leaving Emmerdale, he has spoken about his final scenes on the hit soap.

Liam Fox's character Dan Spencer will face jail after killing his daughter's stalker with one punch. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the press ahead of his exit, Liam said: "When I read the scripts, it was like: 'Wow, this is awesome.'

“He's kind of taking it all in and realising that he's going and getting support from other people in the village. There's some lovely stuff.

"Before he goes, he goes into the Woolpack and Man Club are there and really supporting him.

“It's really well written, really nice stuff. It made me cry a few times reading it, so yeah, very emotional, lovely stuff. I feel very lucky to get that sort of script around the story."

He went on: "He's scared about how long he's going to get. I think he's presuming he's going to get three years or something like that.

“He's got it in his head, you know, after 18 months he might be out and everything. But even so, can he cope with 18 months? Is that something Dan can get his head around?

“Whatever Dan does, when he comes out, if he comes out, he's going to be a different man. Somebody like Dan will not benefit from prison."

