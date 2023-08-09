Who is Emmerdale's Marshall? Inside actor Max Fletcher's real life

9 August 2023, 16:43

Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap
Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap. Picture: ITV

Marshall Hamston made an emotional exit from the hit BBC soap in July but why did he leave? And what's he doing now? Here's everything you need to know about the actor in real life.

Emmerdale has had some dramatic storylines recently with a number of long-running characters making their exit including Dan Spencer and the beloved Rishi.

And now soap fans have had to wave goodbye to young Marshall Hamston, played by actor Max Fletcher, who only joined in January 2023.

Having won over fans with his storylines including abuse and homophobia, the actor has already moved on from the Dales, so what is he doing now? And why did he leave?

Here's everything you need to know about Max and his life away from the cameras including his age as well as past and future TV roles.

Actor Max Fletcher took part in an emotional exit scene with his on-screen boyfriend Arthur Thomas
Actor Max Fletcher took part in an emotional exit scene with his on-screen boyfriend Arthur Thomas. Picture: ITV

Why has Marshall left Emmerdale and what is he doing now?

Following his emotional exit in July, actor Max hasn't confirmed why he left or what he's next big role is just yet.

His character Marshall has had some emotional exit scenes which saw him wave goodbye to his first love Arthur Thomas, Laurel's son.

Following an abusive relationship with his father, who was homophobic, Marshall lived with Arthur, Laurel and Jai at Mulberry Cottage which added an extra strain to their new romance.

After a few weeks of bickering, Marshall decided to end things and go live with his aunt.

How old is Marshall in real life?

Actor Max is believed to be turning 15 years old this year.

Marshall in Emmerdale is said to be around 15 or 16 years old too and is believed to be the same age as character Arthur as they go to school together in the soap.

Max Fletcher is thought to be of a similar age to his on-screen character in Emmerdale
Max Fletcher is thought to be of a similar age to his on-screen character in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

What else has Max Fletcher been in?

Only a teenager himself, Max has managed to gain a lot of experience in the acting world.

Part of Lime Talent Agency & Management, he is listed as having experience in theatre, commercials and other TV projects like CBBC series, How I Found My Two Best Friends.

Max landed his role in Emmerdale in January 2023 and departed in July of the same year.

