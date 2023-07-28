Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

Rishi dies in Emmerdale sad scenes

Has Rishi in Emmerdale died? Soap fans say they're "devastated" after beloved character passes away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans were left heartbroken following last night's dramatic episode when Rishi Sharma was killed off in a shocking twist.

The popular character, played by Bhasker Patel, met his untimely death in tragic circumstances on the day of his son's wedding to fiancé Laurel.

The beloved villager failed to turn up to the ceremony following a heated argument in which he revealed he wasn't Jai's real father.

But ITV viewers watched in horror as it was revealed the real reason he didn't make it to the nuptials was because his lifeless body was at the bottom of the stairs.

Rishi Sharma was found dead in a shocking twist. Picture: ITV

Has Rishi in Emmerdale died?

Rishi Sharma was killed off in Thursday night's episode of Emmerdale following 12 years on the soap.

Fans took to social media to share their disbelief over his devastating death, admitting they didn't see it coming.

One wrote: "I'm so sad that Rishi has died. He was one of the best most charismatic characters on the show. He portrayed light and shade so perfectly and was like the village's grandfather. A huge character who'll be missed massively. Big mistake from #Emmerdale killing him off."

"Can’t believe #Emmerdale just killed off Rishi, @bhaskerpatel was always a joy to watch and Rishi was a bit of lighthearted fun in the village when it was filled with doom and gloom. You will be missed immensely @bhaskerpatel," said a second.

A third added: "Actually in shock that Rishi is dead. Devastating end. What a phenomenal character he’s been @emmerdale not only have you done an incredible job at this storyline but also by developing Rishi’s character over the years. We have all grown to love him. Thank you. #Emmerdale."

His lifeless body was found at the bottom of the stairs. Picture: ITV

Why is Rishi Sharma leaving Emmerdale?

Actor Bhasker, who joined the soap in 2011, sent a message to his loyal fans thanking them for all their love and support during his time on Emmerdale.

He wrote: "Thanks for watching Rishi over the years. I feel privileged to have been part of the show for 12 years.

"I have loved it and will miss it enormously, especially my friends and working in the beautiful village of Emmerdale.

"Thank you for watching. Stay safe, Bhasker."

Bhasker has since revealed it wasn't his choice to quit Emmerdale.

Speaking to Lorraine the morning after the sad scenes, he said he received a call from producers telling him they were "killing him off" as they "wanted a big story line".

He added: "Getting a job like this was a god send. I do a lot for ITV. So, when I was killed off, I thought that part of my life is over."

Soap star Bhasker Patel has played Rishi for 12 years. Picture: ITV

Chris Bisson, who plays Rishi's son Jai, opened up about the storyline in the run up to last night's shocking scenes.

He said: "Prior to the wedding they had had a significant run-in but by the time the wedding went ahead Jai was hopeful his dad would attend.

"In the church Jai kept turning around to see if his dad was going to turn up. And at the wedding reception he kept looking at the door to see if his dad was going to walk in. The whole thing was making Jai anxious and he realised he just needed to get on and enjoy the day – as the day was about Laurel. But he was really disappointed that Rishi wasn't there."

Soap star Chris also admitted he hopes the poignant twist will help viewers struggling with family issues.

He added: "I suppose it would be nice if somebody could watch this story and take something away from it – maybe resolve a difference that they have, before it's too late. It would be nice to think the show could have a positive effect. Life really is too short."

Read more: