Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Is Gabby pregnant in Emmerdale? Viewers think they've worked out a shock twist...

Emmerdale fans think they’ve uncovered a secret Gabby Thomas is hiding from the rest of the village.

It was recently confirmed that Dawn Taylor is pregnant and that she and husband Billy Fletcher are expecting their first baby together.

Kim Tate jumped to conclusions when she found a pregnancy test hidden away, and assumed Gabby was having another child.

Gabby recently broke up with Nicky Miligan on their wedding day, after finding out he was actually gay and using her for money.

Gabby Thomas could be pregnant in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Viewers will remember that before they split, Gabby and Nicky agreed they wouldn’t have sex in the lead-up to the big day, but it was thought they had slept together.

When Kim confronted her, she denied this and it was soon clear that she wasn’t the one who had hidden the pregnancy test.

It was at this moment that Dawn revealed her news in front of the whole family as everyone hugged the happy couple.

But viewers think Dawn isn’t the only one with a baby on the way, with many predicting Gabby is also pregnant.

“Somebody PLEASE tell Gabby that she’s pregnant! #emmerdale,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Gabby’s pregnant then.. #emmerdale.”

Dawn revealed she is pregnant in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: “Could this possibly be a twist to this storyline and gabby pregnant as well? As she was quick to deny to Kim that the test wasn’t hers.”

Someone else said: "Anyone thinking the same as me is gabby pregnant??". Another fan said: "I think so," as a third said: "I think she is too xx."

This comes after Nicky and his dad Caleb Miligan had their true identities exposed amid their plans to take revenge against Kim.

Caleb arrived as Cain Dingle's long lost brother, but he is actually the son of the late Frank Tate.

Frank Kim’s ex-husband who she didn’t help while he was having a heart attack and let him die in front of her.

Caleb was planning on stealing Kim’s money, believing it should have gone to him after his father’s death.

But before he got the chance to take what he thought was his, he was uncovered, while Nicky was also exposed as Leyla's stalker.