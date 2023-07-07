Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

7 July 2023, 12:03 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 12:55

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby
Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Gabby pregnant in Emmerdale? Viewers think they've worked out a shock twist...

Emmerdale fans think they’ve uncovered a secret Gabby Thomas is hiding from the rest of the village.

It was recently confirmed that Dawn Taylor is pregnant and that she and husband Billy Fletcher are expecting their first baby together.

Kim Tate jumped to conclusions when she found a pregnancy test hidden away, and assumed Gabby was having another child.

Gabby recently broke up with Nicky Miligan on their wedding day, after finding out he was actually gay and using her for money.

Gabby Thomas could be pregnant in Emmerdale
Gabby Thomas could be pregnant in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Viewers will remember that before they split, Gabby and Nicky agreed they wouldn’t have sex in the lead-up to the big day, but it was thought they had slept together.

When Kim confronted her, she denied this and it was soon clear that she wasn’t the one who had hidden the pregnancy test.

It was at this moment that Dawn revealed her news in front of the whole family as everyone hugged the happy couple.

But viewers think Dawn isn’t the only one with a baby on the way, with many predicting Gabby is also pregnant.

“Somebody PLEASE tell Gabby that she’s pregnant! #emmerdale,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Gabby’s pregnant then.. #emmerdale.”

Dawn revealed she is pregnant in Emmerdale
Dawn revealed she is pregnant in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: “Could this possibly be a twist to this storyline and gabby pregnant as well? As she was quick to deny to Kim that the test wasn’t hers.”

Someone else said: "Anyone thinking the same as me is gabby pregnant??". Another fan said: "I think so," as a third said: "I think she is too xx."

This comes after Nicky and his dad Caleb Miligan had their true identities exposed amid their plans to take revenge against Kim.

Caleb arrived as Cain Dingle's long lost brother, but he is actually the son of the late Frank Tate.

Frank Kim’s ex-husband who she didn’t help while he was having a heart attack and let him die in front of her.

Caleb was planning on stealing Kim’s money, believing it should have gone to him after his father’s death.

But before he got the chance to take what he thought was his, he was uncovered, while Nicky was also exposed as Leyla's stalker.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education
Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners
Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range including Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range featuring Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall on separate holidays. Ron is wearing a grey co ord on the beachw hile Lana wears bodysuit in LA

Are Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with 100 nugget boxes

McDonald's launches wedding packages from £185 with 100 nuggets and burgers

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Karen Millen

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue broderie dress from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has dropped a huge hint she's married

Scarlett Moffatt drops huge clue she’s secretly married boyfriend Scott

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her siblings

Stacey Solomon fans shocked as she opens up about 'secret' siblings

Our Top Picks for July

July Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this summer

Shopping

A woman was left furious when a neighbour ruined her garden

Woman furious after 'helpful' neighbour cuts down plants while she's on holiday

Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed

The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed

Parenting

Nadia Sawalha has shared a funny video on the beach

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha proudly embraces her body in beach photos