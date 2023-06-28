Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

Jai furiously confronts Rishi over his parentage on Emmerdale

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Jai Sharma's mum in Emmerdale and what do we know about their family?

Things took a dramatic turn for Jai Sharma in Emmerdale when he came to the realisation he had been adopted.

After getting engaged to Laurel, he found adoption papers that showed Rishi was not actually his biological father.

But Emmerdale viewers now think they’ve worked out the truth behind Jai's recent DNA discovery, after a scene with his father Rishi Sharma.

So, who is Jai’s mum and what do we know about the Sharma’s? Find out everything…

Jai wants to know the truth about his mum on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who is Jai’s mum in Emmerdale?

Rishi claims that his ex Georgia is in fact Jai's biological mother as Jai had believed all this time.

He explained that Georgia had fallen pregnant after a one-night stand while she and Rishi were friends.

Their friendship then blossomed into romance, with Rishi deciding to adopt him from a very young age.

Emmerdale fans will also know Georgia as the the mum of Nikhil and Priya Sharma who went on a cruise in April 2015 and never returned.

Jai's mum is Georgia Sharma in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who is Jai’s dad in Emmerdale?

While Jai demanded to know who his real father was, Rishi said the man was out of the picture and had no idea he had a child.

After watching how uncomfortable he was, viewers at home are now convinced Rishi is lying and have predicted a new storyline.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “There has to be some god awful reason why Rishi has never told Jay.."

Someone else said: "Rishi is hiding something or someone relative perhaps a brother a bad apple in family banished from family."

There could be more drama in the Sharma family as Emmerdale is set to introduce Jai’s cousin Suni ahead of his wedding to Laurel.

Rishi revealed the truth to his son Jai in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

The drama will take a new twist as Suni – played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana – will arrive in the village, with Rishi hoping it can help him and Jai reconnect.

Suni could also catch Nicky Milligan's eye who is newly single following his breakup with Gabby Thomas.

Actor Brahmdeo has said: "I'm delighted to join the Emmerdale family. Having watched the show with my mum and dad growing up it feels surreal. I'm so grateful to everyone here for making me feel so welcome.

Suni is being played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"Confident, magnetic and very fashion conscious Suni looks forward to injecting some flair to the Emmerdale village.

“He's not afraid to be his true self and go after what (and who) he wants. I think what Emmerdale does brilliantly is making sure there's accurate representation of real people and telling their authentic stories.”

He added: “Bringing a wonderful character like Suni to life on a continuing drama is incredibly important to me as it gives exposure to a demographic which is sadly still under-represented so I truly hope to do him justice, and thank Emmerdale and its fans for the privilege.”