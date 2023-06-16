Emmerdale theory 'reveals' who pushed Caleb Milligan as viewers say it's 'obvious'

16 June 2023, 08:32 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 09:58

Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale
Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Caleb dead? Emmerdale viewers 'work out' what happened after shock cliffhanger...

Emmerdale fans were left in shock when Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff on Thursday night and left for dead.

After causing chaos in the village, it seems Caleb - played by Will Ash - made one too many enemies as someone was seen creeping up behind him.

He was sent falling to the ground below, screaming out in fear before fans got a glimpse of his attacker.

Caleb was left bloodied and motionless at the bottom of the cliff, with many viewers trying to guess who is behind the attack.

Caleb gets pushed off a gauge in Emmerdale

Caleb was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale
Caleb was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

There are plenty of suspects, considering he has recently been taunting several residents such as Moira Dingle, Cain Dingle, Will Taylor, Mackenzie Boyd and Leyla Harding.

Several of them made comments about Caleb ‘getting what he deserved’, and then four characters appeared to go missing around the time of the incident.

But who pushed Caleb? Here’s what Emmerdale viewers think…

Who pushed Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale?

Viewers think they've worked out exactly who pushed Caleb, taking to Twitter to share their theories.

Caleb has been left fighting for his life
Caleb has been left fighting for his life. Picture: ITV

The name that keeps coming up is Nicky Miligan, who is caleb’s secret son.

One viewer said: "I still think it will have been Nicky that pushed him,” while another said: "Nicky is my pick for who pushed Caleb off the cliff."

A third wrote: "I reckon Nicky pushes his dad."

A fourth said: "So I think it's Caleb's son who pushed him over. Who do you guys think?"

Is Caleb dead in Emmerdale?

Viewers are concerned Caleb may have actually been killed off, with one writing: "I hope this isn’t the end of Caleb"

Caleb survives being pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale
Caleb survives being pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"Really upset Caleb's been killed off. It was just getting interesting with him,” someone else wrote, while a third added: “Nooo cant be the end of Caleb starting to get interesting now".

But it turns out Caleb isn’t dead, and survives the fall but is left in a sorry state in hospital.

In the aftermath, Chas is terrified of losing the half-brother she’s only just found and suspects Cain could be to blame.

But she later gets a call that Caleb is being brought out of his coma. Could he be about to reveal who has pushed him?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card.

The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim mini

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim summer dress

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Trending on Heart

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Lifestyle

Dawn French performed an emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger.

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Denise Welch is cast as The Queen in Diana: The Musical.

Denise Welch cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical

Celebrities

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

Lifestyle

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Lifestyle

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage
Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand

Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle