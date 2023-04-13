All the secret Emmerdale clues that pointed to Caleb and Nicky’s real identities

Kim Tate visits Frank’s grave

Emmerdale fans may have noticed these clues pointing to Caleb and Nickty's true identities.

Emmerdale fans were shocked last week when the truth about new characters Caleb Miligan and Nicky was finally revealed.

It was confirmed Caleb (Will Ash) is the father of the new nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope), with the scheming pair trying to take over Home Farm.

The soap then revealed Caleb is also the secret son of Kim Tate's first husband Frank so is part of the Tate family, and they are both after revenge.

But it turns out there were plenty of clues pointing to their real identities along the way…

Caleb and Nicky were recently revealed to be Tates. Picture: ITV

Actor Lewis Cope’s interview

After Lewis Cope was cast as Nicky in December last year, promoting Home Farm's new nanny as a love interest for Gabby.

Speaking to Digital Spy at the time: "At the moment, Nicky is a lovely person and there's nothing to say that he's not.

"But he's almost too good to be true – you'll have to wait and see."

Caleb and Nicky’s arrival

Emmerdale fans were convinced the pair had a connection after they arrived in the Dales within days of each other.

Caleb joined Emmerdale last year. Picture: ITV

The actors who play them - Will and Lewis - also did Emmerdale press events at the same time.

Closing titles

When Nicky arrived back in December, he was only credited as ‘Nicky’ and his surname wasn’t included.

This led many fans to predict Nicky could have a family connection that ITV bosses wanted to keep secret.

Nicky’s family hint

Laurel and Bernice recently quizzed Nicky about his past and he claimed his mum had passed away when he was 15-years-old.

Caleb was making some suspicious phone calls in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But seemingly slipping up, Nicky recently said: "My mum is beautiful," before correcting himself: "Was beautiful..."

It was then revealed Nicky was lying and his mum is actually still alive.

Mysterious phone calls

Emmerdale fans will have seen Caleb on the phone to a mystery contact giving them updates on his progress.

Now it’s been revealed that Caleb was calling Nicky as they couldn’t risk being seen together.