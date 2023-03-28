Inside Emmerdale star Zoe Henry's life away from Rhona including soap star husband

28 March 2023, 13:10

Rhona is one of the most popular Emmerdale characters
Rhona is one of the most popular Emmerdale characters. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Rhona from Emmerdale in real life and who plays her? Everything you need to know about the actor behind the character...

Emmerdale fans have gotten to know Rhona Goskirk very well since she made her debut back in 2001.

Over the years Rhona has been involved in a domestic abuse plot involving her second husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) and was also married to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

The couple went on to have a son Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson) in 2011 before they went their separate ways.

But away from the soap, who plays Rhona and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Rhona is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale
Rhona is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

How old is Rhona from Emmerdale?

While we don’t know exactly how old Rhona is, the actress who plays her Zoe Henry was born on 3rd September 1973 in Essex, making her 49-years-old.

The actress studied at Manchester Metropolitan University and worked hard towards her acting degree before attending drama school.

She started her career bagging small roles in shows such as Cold Feet, Grafters, and Dalziel and Pascoe.

Other credits include The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Doctors, and Casualty.

Rhona Goskirk is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale
Rhona Goskirk is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Soap fans might also know Zoe for starring in Coronation Street as Casey Carswell in 2007, while she also appeared in Corrie in 1998 as Spider Nugent’s friend Log Thwaite.

She also played DC Deanne Cunningham in EastEnders who was investigating a homicide.

Who is Zoe Henry married to?

In real life, Zoe is married to co-star Jeff Hordley who is also known as Cain Dingle after he went to the same drama school as her.

"We got together at drama school,” Zoe previously told Zoe, continuing: “We've been together 28 years.

"With the connection on set, we were together for 10 years before that as well. We got together in 1994, I believe."

Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry are married in real-life
Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry are married in real-life. Picture: PA Images

After marrying in 2003, the couple now have two children, daughter Violet Ava born in 2004 and son Stan born in 2008.

Opening up about what it’s like working with her husband, Zoe previously said: "It's important to have a laugh in-between takes so upsetting stories don’t get you down too much.

“Working on the same show as Jeff, who plays Cain Dingle, also helps because if one of us is having a bad day then the other will completely understand."

