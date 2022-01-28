Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?

Zoe Henry previously starred in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Zoe Henry and who did she play in Coronation Street? Find out everything about the Emmerdale actress...

Emmerdale fans know Zoe Henry as Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, which she has played since all the way back in 2001.

The character has been part of some huge storylines over the years, including her romance with Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), giving birth to their son Leo, who has Down Syndrome, and bringing Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) to justice.

But before she was in the Dales, Zoe actually had a role in rival soap Coronation Street. So, who did she play and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know…

Rhona Goskirk is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street?

Zoe, 48, once played Geoffrey David 'Spider' Nugent’s vegan girlfriend Log Thwaite back in 1998.

She was hated by Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) who had her sights set on Emily Bishop's eco-warrior nephew.

Toyah wanted to get rid of vegan Log and managed to convince her to eat a bacon sandwich, before making sure that Spider (Martin Hancock) caught her.

He immediately dumped Log for not being committed to the vegan cause and Log left the soap after six episodes.

In 2007, Zoe also played Casey Carswell in Corrie who befriended Claire Peacock (Julia Haworth) but ended up having an affair with Ashley (Steven Arnold).

Zoe Henry has also starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to kidnap the couple’s baby son Freddie.

What else has Zoe Henry been in?

Henry won the Manchester Evening News 'Best Actress in a leading role' title in the Manchester Metropolitan University School of Theatre's production of Pygmalion for Eliza Doolittle in 2002.[1]

Zoe first hit the small screen when she bagged a small role in the first episode of Cold Feet, before she went on to play Emma in Grafters.

Her other early credits include Dalziel and Pascoe, The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and Doctors.

EastEnders fans might recognise Zoe for playing police officer Detective Constable Deanne Cunningham back in 2009, who was investigating the discovery of character Trina Johnson's body.

Zoe Henry is married to Jeff Hordley. Picture: Alamy

Zoe first played Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale for a month in 2001, before returning for 8 months in 2002.

It was announced in 2010 that the star would be reprising her role of Rhona and her character rekindled her relationship with character Marlon Dingle.

Who is Zoe Henry married to?

Zoe Henry is married to her Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley, 51, who is best known as The Dales’ bad boy Cain Dingle.

After meeting during their time at drama school, the couple married in 2003. They now have two adorable children together called Violet and Stan.