Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?

28 January 2022, 09:10

Zoe Henry previously starred in Coronation Street
Zoe Henry previously starred in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

How old is Zoe Henry and who did she play in Coronation Street? Find out everything about the Emmerdale actress...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans know Zoe Henry as Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, which she has played since all the way back in 2001.

The character has been part of some huge storylines over the years, including her romance with Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), giving birth to their son Leo, who has Down Syndrome, and bringing Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) to justice.

But before she was in the Dales, Zoe actually had a role in rival soap Coronation Street. So, who did she play and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know…

Rhona Goskirk is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale
Rhona Goskirk is played by Zoe Henry in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who did Zoe Henry play in Coronation Street?

Zoe, 48, once played Geoffrey David 'Spider' Nugent’s vegan girlfriend Log Thwaite back in 1998.

She was hated by Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) who had her sights set on Emily Bishop's eco-warrior nephew.

Toyah wanted to get rid of vegan Log and managed to convince her to eat a bacon sandwich, before making sure that Spider (Martin Hancock) caught her.

He immediately dumped Log for not being committed to the vegan cause and Log left the soap after six episodes.

In 2007, Zoe also played Casey Carswell in Corrie who befriended Claire Peacock (Julia Haworth) but ended up having an affair with Ashley (Steven Arnold).

Zoe Henry has also starred in EastEnders
Zoe Henry has also starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to kidnap the couple’s baby son Freddie.

What else has Zoe Henry been in?

Henry won the Manchester Evening News 'Best Actress in a leading role' title in the Manchester Metropolitan University School of Theatre's production of Pygmalion for Eliza Doolittle in 2002.[1]

Zoe first hit the small screen when she bagged a small role in the first episode of Cold Feet, before she went on to play Emma in Grafters.

Her other early credits include Dalziel and Pascoe, The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and Doctors.

EastEnders fans might recognise Zoe for playing police officer Detective Constable Deanne Cunningham back in 2009, who was investigating the discovery of character Trina Johnson's body.

Zoe Henry is married to Jeff Hordley
Zoe Henry is married to Jeff Hordley. Picture: Alamy

Zoe first played Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale for a month in 2001, before returning for 8 months in 2002.

It was announced in 2010 that the star would be reprising her role of Rhona and her character rekindled her relationship with character Marlon Dingle.

Who is Zoe Henry married to?

Zoe Henry is married to her Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley, 51, who is best known as The Dales’ bad boy Cain Dingle.

After meeting during their time at drama school, the couple married in 2003. They now have two adorable children together called Violet and Stan.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap
Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be on at slightly different times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale in major 'super soap' scheduling shake-up
Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year

A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career
The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related
Liv Flaherty was viciously beaten in Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Liv Flaherty's fate after shock prison attack

Trending on Heart

Are you in favour of child-free weddings? (stock image)

Mum irritated with bride for banning kids from wedding - but many people agree with her

Lifestyle

The most unusual baby names since 1880 have been revealed (stock image)

The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man

Lifestyle

Sheridan Smith stars in new series The Teacher

When does Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher start on Channel 5?
How do you eat your cake?

Fork or spoon? Woman sparks debate over correct cutlery to use when eating cake

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer fans think Doughnuts is a football star

Masked Singer’s Doughnuts ‘revealed’ as I’m A Celeb star after Sweet Caroline hint
Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as famous actor after recognising voice
You could have a houseplant worth thousands

Rare houseplants accidentally sold at Lidl and B&Q are worth £4,000

Lifestyle

Matthew Mcconaughey has opened up about his new movie Sing 2

Matthew Mcconaughey reveals kids’ adorable reaction to his role in Sing
Phillip Schofield was left crying over the ending of After Life

This Morning's Phillip Schofield left sobbing as he opens up on After Life season 3 ending

This Morning

There are new rules in supermarkets this week

New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi

News

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?
Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Lifestyle

Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue
The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities