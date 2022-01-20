All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related

While we have gotten to know our favourite soap characters pretty well over the years, we don’t know much about the actors’ lives away from the cameras.

And it turns out a few EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars are actually related in real life.

So, here’s a list of all the soap stars who have brothers and sisters in rival programmes…

Jamie Lomas and Charley Webb

Jamie Lomas and Charley Webb are brother and sister. Picture: Instagram

You might not know that Emmerdale star Charley Webb’s brother is Jamie Lomas - who plays Warren Fox in Hollyoaks.

The Debbie Dingle star often shares family photos with her big brother on Instagram.

Last year, Charley, 33, posted some photos with Jamie, 46, on his birthday, telling her followers: “It’s my big brothers birthday today. The most ridiculously over protective big brother there is. Literally drives me mad everyday but I do love him🖤 @jamielomas21”.

Charley is also married to her Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, 41, and the couple share three sons.

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, 29, has played Sophie Webster since 2004.

But fans of the show might not know that Brooke’s cousin is Ellie Leach, who joined the soap in 2011 as Faye Windass.

The pair are very close away from the cameras and Ellie, 20, recently became godmother to Brooke's son, Mexx.

Jacqueline and Megan Jossa

Megan Jossa starred in EastEnders before Jacqueline. Picture: BBC

EastEnders fans will know Jacqueline Jossa, 29, for playing the role of Lauren Branning from 2010 to 2018.

While she may no longer be on the soap, Jacqueline’s younger cousin Megan also had a stint in Walford when she joined as Grant Mitchell's daughter Courtney from March to June 2006.

She didn’t reprise the role when Courtney returned to Walford in 2016 so never actually worked alongside her cousin.

Isabella, William and April Flanagan

Hope Stape and Joseph are twins in real life. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street fans might have noticed the strong resemblance between Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) and her cousin Joseph - played by William - on the soap.

That is because Isabella and William are actually twins in real life.

William and Isabella’s proud dad Chris Flanagan previously took to Twitter to share his excitement at them being on the soap together.

He tweeted: “Proud moment tonight, Will’s first scenes on Corrie and with his sister too!”

The pair also have an older sister, Amelia Flanagan who was born June 6 2008 and plays Marlon Dingle's daughter April Windsor in Emmerdale.

Lacey and Daisy Turner and Lily Harvey

Lacey Turner, 33, has played Stacey Fowler in EastEnders since 2004, while her little sister Lily Harvey, 22, also joined the soap when she was just nine-years-old.

Lily played Shenice Quinn between 2011 and 2012, while their middle sister Daisy, 31, has also had her own soap appearance on Hollyoaks.

In 2011, Daisy played bad girl Rebecca Massey who was murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett after a few weeks.

Rebecca and Jack James Ryan

Rebecca and Jack James Ryan work together on Corrie. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street’s Jack Ryan, 25, plays Jacob Hays, while his big sister Rebecca, 30, stars as Lydia Chambers.

Opening up about his sister joining the cast last year, Jack told Manchester Evening News: “It's honestly just beyond words," Jack said when asked how he felt Rebecca landed a part in the soap.

"I was just so buzzing to find out she'd be joining the cast. Honestly, she [was] my biggest inspiration growing up.

"I've wanted to be an actor since I can remember and a big factor of that was because since the age of 11 my sister has been on TV every week from Shameless to Waterloo Road to Casualty and now to this.

"It's just incredible and I'm incredibly biased but I think she's a stunning actor and I think she's going to make, in fact I know she's going to make a great addition to the cast."