EastEnders legend Michael Greco makes unexpected appearance in Holby City

Michael Greco is starring in Holby City. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Soap fans were shocked on Tuesday when an unexpected face showed up in Holby City.

Michael Greco played popular character Beppe di Marco in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002.

But he swapped Walford for A&E this week when he played worried dad Anthony Carabello in the medical drama, whose son Harry needed to undergo a tricky surgery.

Michael Greco starred as Beppe di Marco in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Noticing the crossover, one excited person wrote on Twitter: “OMG one of my OG crushes from Eastenders is on Holby. Michael Greco where have you been?”

“Beppe DiMarco is on Holby City, lads!,” another said, while a third wrote: “Beppe in Holby what?! #holbycity.”

A fourth added: “Hold on!! That’s Beppe di Marco!! He still looks good!”

Michael originally joined EastEnders as part of a new Italian family alongside Doctor Who star Louise Jameson who played his mum Rosa.

His character was introduced to Albert Square as the pride and joy of the family, working for the police force and keeping everyone on track.

Michael Greco continued acting after EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

But things soon got messy when he made an enemy of Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) and ended up falling for his estranged wife Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon).

Beppe also had a fair few violent clashes with Phil (Steve McFadden) and even started a romance with his younger sister Sam (Danniella Westbrook) - which didn’t go down well.

The feud lasted for months, until Beppe was fired from the police force for trying to frame Grant for Tiffany's murder.

After being written out of the soap in 2002, Michael went on to appear in the first ever season of Love Island three years later.

Back then, the show featured celebrities and Michael starred alongside celebs such as Bianca Gascoigne, Paul Danan and Callum Best.

He also became a professional poker player and is said to have won more than £500,000.

As for his personal life, Michael became a first time dad at the age of 51 last year with his girlfriend Helen Harris.

But could we see him back in Albert Square anytime soon? Well, he did discuss potentially returning back in 2017, teasing: "I’d never shut that door.

"If the offer was there, you’d have to consider it.

"I’ve been in LA off and on for the last 10 years and I don’t watch much telly, so I haven’t caught up with EastEnders for a long time.”