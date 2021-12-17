Holby City cast emotional as filming ends forever today

Holby City has wrapped up filming for good today. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Heart reporter

Holby City cast and crew are set to finish filming the BBC soap forever today.

It’s officially the end of an era, as Holby City has wrapped up filming forever today.

The sad news was announced back in June, with a statement from the BBC reading: “We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.”

While the last episode won’t be on our screens for a few months, the cast and crew finished recording this week.

Davood Ghadami shared a tribute to Holby City. Picture: BBC

And in a nod to the iconic soap, the Holby stars have been sharing emotional tributes on their social media accounts.

David Ames, who plays Dominic Copeland, wrote: “Right. Let’s do this. Final day here at @BBCHolbyCity. Emotions are running high but we have pretend lives to save.”

The official Instagram account for the drama shared a video of Holby City Hospital, writing: “Sun's up on our final day filming #HolbyCity 💙 Big love to all our cast and crew.

“We'll be on screen with you through to March. 🥰 #HolbyCam”.

Kim Whitfield actress Louisa Clein wrote: “I had the best time working on @BBCHolbyCity a few years back. They were the most fabulous supportive cast and crew.

I had the best time working on @BBCHolbyCity a few years back. They were the most fabulous supportive cast and crew. I am sending everyone huge love today for the end of an era. Thank you for welcoming me so generously @Wraggywraggster @semadivad @chizzyakudolu @jemma_redgrave — Louisa Clein (@LouisaClein) December 17, 2021

“I am sending everyone huge love today for the end of an era. Thank you for welcoming me so generously @Wraggywraggster @semadivad @chizzyakudolu @jemma_redgrave.”

Kaye Wragg, who is best known for playing Essie Harrison, tweeted: “Thinking of my Holby family today – go out with love from a huge amount of people always behind you. Thank you for great time and friends.”

Former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who plays Eli Ebrahimi, wrote on his Instagram account: “Tough one today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye.

"I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know. I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you to the Holby fans. Im sorry this brilliant show has to end.”

The last day of filming Holby City is today. Picture: Instagram

He added: “Lastly, remember who is there for us from our first breath to our last - our beautiful NHS. Protect it with everything you have. Thank you 💙”

Rosie Marcel - who has played consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Jac Naylor for 16 years - said to her followers: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years.

"Thank you everyone @bbcholbycity and thank you all the beautiful fans and friends of the show. Xxxxx.”

Holby City has been on our screens since 1999 and follows all the goings on in an NHS hospital.

Over the past few months, fans have been campaigning to try and stop the show from going off air, with a Change.Org petition having gained over 40,000 signatures.