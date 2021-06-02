Holby City cancelled after 23 years, BBC announce

2 June 2021, 13:03

Holby City is coming to an end after over two decades on TV
Holby City is coming to an end after over two decades on TV. Picture: BBC
By Alice Dear

BBC bosses have confirmed Holby City will come to an end, with final episodes airing in March next year.

Holby City has been cancelled after 23 years on TV.

The medical drama, which was created as a spin-off of BBC's Casualty, follows the lives of the doctors, nurses and patients at Holby City Hospital.

The show first premiered in 1999, but will now come to an end.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed that the final episodes of the show will air in March 2022.

The BBC confirmed the show will air its last episodes in March 2022
The BBC confirmed the show will air its last episodes in March 2022. Picture: BBC

The BBC said: "We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.

"We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999."

Holby City first premiered on the BBC in 1999
Holby City first premiered on the BBC in 1999. Picture: BBC

They continued: "Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.

"We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high."

Actress Amanda Mealing, who starred as Connie Beauchamp on the show from 2004, reacted to the news on Twitter today, writing: "Very sad news. @BBCHolbyCity, the ‘birthplace’ of Connie Beauchamp, is to close its doors once and for all. Very sad."

Niamh McGrady, who previously played Mary-Claire Carter in the soap, added to the sadness shared online, writing: "Holby City. I can't believe this news. One of the happiest times in my career. Sending huge love to all the Holby Family past and present."

