Jonathan Ross’ mum Martha was on EastEnders for over 20 years

Jonathan Ross' mum was on EastEnders. Picture: PA Images/BBC/Shutterstock/ITV

Who did Jonathan Ross’ mum play in EastEnders? Here’s what we know about Martha Ross…

If you’re a longtime EastEnders’ fan you might know that Jonathan Ross’ late mum actually starred in the soap for more than 20 years.

Martha, who sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 79, played a market stall holder in Walford from all the way back in 1985.

She continued to play the background character until 2006.

Jonathan Ross is starring on The Masked Dancer. Picture: PA Images

It was reported that Martha was let go from the BBC soap after her son Paul leaked one of the upcoming storylines.

The story involved the dramatic Christmas plotline where Pauline Fowler collapsed and died on the Square.

Jonathan’s actress mother also had roles in Grange Hill, The Sean Hughes Show and Barrymore.

Martha died two years ago after a battle with cancer, with The Masked Dancer judge Jonathan previously opening up about his relationship with his mum.

Martha Ross died in 2019. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

He said he regretted not visiting her more when she was here, admitting he thought she would ‘be around for much longer’.

"What’s awful is that I did see her shortly before her death but then,” Jonathan explained on Loose Women.

"Well, she had a form of cancer but we were told that it was liveable with. We assumed she would be around for a lot longer.

"I feel bad because everyone said, “Oh, we will all go and see her”. And I said, let’s not all go and see her today because then there is no one going to see her tomorrow. Let’s spread it out during the week. Who can only go today?"

Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha. A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman. Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you Mum x pic.twitter.com/aux3ckBJJI — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) January 30, 2019

"Two of them went there, and then she died that day. That last day that I would have seen her. Although I think she didn’t really know what was going on.”

On the day of her funeral, Jonathan paid tribute to his mum, calling her a 'thoughtful, vivacious woman'.

He said at the time: "Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha. A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman.

"Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you Mum x".