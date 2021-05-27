Shane Richie hints Alfie Moon could return to EastEnders to break up Kat and Phil

Shane Richie has hinted he's returning to EastEnders. Picture: ITV/BBC

EastEnders star Shane Richie has said he would love to return to Albert Square.

We still remember the iconic EastEnders moment where Alfie Moon made it snow for Kat Slater on their wedding day back in 2008.

The pair have had their fair share of ups and downs since then, with Alfie currently on the run in Spain after scamming Phil Mitchell out of £50k.

But now actor Shane Richie has hinted he could return to Albert Square to win his ex back.

Appearing on Lorraine, the 57-year-old was quizzed on whether he would ever join the EastEnders cast again, to which he responded: “I speak to Jessie [Wallace] all the time, funnily enough I'm seeing her this week.

Shane Richie appeared on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

"Alfie is still on the run in Spain running a bar somewhere in the Costa Del Sol.

"And I think he still owes money to Phil. And I know that Kat and Phil Mitchell are bumping ugly at the moment.

"They're getting together, so who knows? There might be a chance to turn up and spoil that little party...but you didn't hear that from me."

Shane first made his debut all the way back in 2002, before leaving three years later on Christmas Day in 2005.

He was back in 2010 and stuck around for six years before departing Walford in 2016 again.

Alfie was last seen on the soap in 2020 after faking his own death to get out of paying Phil Mitchell back.

Since leaving EastEnders, Shane has been playing Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle in the West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

While things were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, the show is back up and running this summer.

In December 2020, Shane also competed in series 20 of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! where he came in fourth place.

