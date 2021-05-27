Where is EastEnders' Bradley Branning actor Charlie Clements now?

Charlie Clements played Bradley Branning in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram/ITV

What is Charlie Clements doing now? Here's everything we know about the EastEnders actor...

Bradley Branning became one of EastEnders’ most iconic characters after he made his debut back in 2006.

Played by actor Charlie Clements, the character was part of some huge storylines during his four years on the soap.

These include his marriage to Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who went on to have an affair with his dad Max (Jake Wood), as well as his tragic death after falling off the roof of the Queen Vic.

But while we still remember THAT iconic Christmas scene, which uncovered Max and Stacy’s affair, like it was yesterday, it’s actually been ten years since Bradley was last seen.

Charlie Clements starred in EastEnders for four years. Picture: PA Images

So, where is actor Charlie Clements now, and what is his job? Here’s what we know…

Where is Charlie Clements now?

Following his exit from EastEnders, Charlie Clements went on to have many roles on TV and on stage.

In 2011, he played the part of David Filde in a touring production of The Haunting, as well as starring in Meredith Oakes's controversial play "Faith" at the Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton, London.

Two years later, 33-year-old Charlie played Jake O'Reilly in Casualty, and in 2017 he starred in the documentary Elizabeth and Her Enemies, where he played the Earl of Essex.

However, during the pandemic, Charlie was forced to put his acting career on hold to provide for his wife and children.

During the first lockdown, he started working in a restaurant while the second lockdown saw him working in a gardening centre.

Speaking on Loose Women, he said: "The first time around in the first lockdown, I had not long started working as a chef but then I was put on furlough from that because the shops closed.

"Then the second time we locked down, I was back in the garden centre working in the plant centre which was good fun.

Charlie Clements appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

"I’ve always loved plants and working there has increased my knowledge of everything plant related, but it was all a case of the acting stopped for everybody.

"It was just a way of me supporting my family, at the end of the day the kids and my family come first. I’ve never been afraid of work or been work shy."

He added: "Acting is my first love and career choice but at the end of the day I’m a jobbing actor, I've got bills to pay and a family to support like everyone else."

Charlie is now appearing in The Mousetrap as theatre shows get back up and running.

